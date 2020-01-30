Top lawyer bailed over ‘idiotic’ alleged fireworks stunt

A TOP corporate lawyer and alleged fireworks fanatic who started a blaze in a Sydney park amid catastrophic bushfire conditions cried as he was granted bail.

Commonwealth Bank lawyer Christopher Sun allegedly lobbed a cracker over a fence onto dry grass which caught alight in St Peters late last year.

The 34-year-old wept as he was given bail while appearing at the Supreme Court by videolink from jail on Thursday, with a judge hoping his two-and-a-half months behind bars was a "wake up call."

"He has done the most idiotic thing one can imagine," Justice Robert Allan Hulme said.

Sun was ordered to live at St Ives under the "mature influence" of his parents with a night time curfew, and was banned from using fireworks.

Sydney Park in St Peters

Sun, who is well educated with no previous convictions, had recently undertaken a pyrotechnics course and even his own lawyer admitted the alleged behaviour was "the height of stupidity."

"The likelihood of him doing something as monumentally stupid as this again is slim," barrister Joanne Gallagher said.

The Crown alleges Sun would have known parts of NSW were subject to unprecedented blazes on November 14 when he lit a firework at Sydney Park at about 9.45pm, forcing two frantic onlookers to beat the flames out.

"The applicant had run away but returned with some water … probably realising what he's done," Justice Hulme said.

The couple took Sun's photo and called police, who found more fireworks he'd illegally bought online as well as a number of cigarette lighters and in-car lighters.

In December Sun pleaded guilty to handling explosives without a licence but not guilty to setting fire to Crown land.

At the time a local court magistrate told Sun his obsession with the "artistry and theatricality" of fireworks made him a danger to the community as the bushfire threat continues.

Sun's parents, his girlfriend and CBA colleagues packed out the court to support him and his matter was adjourned to Burwood Local Court on February 28.