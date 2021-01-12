Top jobs that don’t need a uni degree

Five easy ways to appear more confident and ace your next job interview

University is not the only path to employment - and the range of jobs available without a degree may be surprising.

Right now, recruiters are almost twice as likely to be looking for someone with a certificate or diploma than a university degree, according to the Federal Government's Vacancy Report.

Latest stats says there were 155,000 advertised jobs in October and just 57,900 (37 per cent) required a bachelor degree or higher.

By contrast, 14,100 required a diploma or advanced diploma, 62,300 required a certificate II, III or IV, and 20,300 did not require qualifications beyond high school.

Indeed’s Jay Munro says formal qualifications have become less important in many organisations. Picture: Supplied

Job site Indeed's head of career insights Jay Munro says many organisations have been relaxing their qualification requirements for some time.

"(Examples are) in sales, operations and logistics roles, where on-the-job training offers more value than academic qualifications," he says.

"(It) ultimately comes down to how a candidate represents themselves, their experience, and abilities throughout the application process."

There are also many potentially surprising careers that do not require a degree:

WEB DEVELOPER

Although about two-thirds of multimedia specialists and web developers hold a university degree, according to the Federal Government's JobOutlook data, it is not a requirement of employment and many companies take on candidates without formal qualifications.

Generation Australia, for example, runs a 12-week Junior Web Developer training program to give jobseekers a pathway into the sector.

National programs manager Erin Brindley says there are still areas where a degree is important but entry level roles for web development are more focused on technical skills.

"Hiring managers are looking for candidates that stand out by demonstrating diverse ways of thinking, utilise their transferable skills and can show how they will add value to an organisation from day one," she says.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show in the year to August, 2020, an extra 28,200 Australians were employed in computer system design and related services.

Australians can sell property without a university degree. Picture: iStock

REAL ESTATE AGENT

Despite the economic downturn since the COVID-19 outbreak, the rental, hiring and real estate sector increased by 7700 workers in the year to August, 2020.

And hiring has continued.

Between September and October, job site SEEK reports a 7 per cent jump in real estate job opportunities.

While no university degree is required before selling properties, a short course must be completed, which differs from state to state.

Further training is then required to become a licensed agent running their own agency.

INSURANCE AGENT

More than a third (36 per cent) of insurance agents hold no post-school qualification, compared to 28 per cent that have been to university.

Insurance is also a growth sector.

An extra 40,900 Australians were employed in financial and insurance services in August, 2020 compared to a year earlier.

Insurance company Gallagher Bassett's general manager for brand, communication and growth

Gallagher Bassett’s Nicole Williams says strong work ethic is more important than a formal qualification in the insurance sector. Picture: Jay Town

Nicole Williams worked her way up through the company without needing to go to university.

She joined as administrative support in 2002 and has since had roles in claims processing, case management, customer service supervision and communications management.

"A formal qualification isn't needed to demonstrate a strong work ethic," she says.

"Leaders in organisations are always looking for passionate people who are invested in their work and actively seek these people out for opportunities.

"Working hard and building my personal brand has allowed me to demonstrate my value, which has in turn resulted in more opportunities presenting themselves throughout my career.

"Say yes to these projects and initiatives whenever you can, as this will enable you to build your network and diversify your skillset.

"It also ensures that you're challenging yourself regularly, which fosters a growth mindset."

TEACHER'S AIDE

People considering a career in teaching can give it a try as a teacher's aide without committing to a four-year teaching degree.

This role typically requires vocational training - such as a Certificate III or IV in Education Support - rather than a Bachelor of Education.

JobOutlook reveals just 17 per cent of teacher aides have a university degree.

MORTGAGE BROKER

To work as a mortgage broker, helping people to secure home loans, Australians must complete a Certificate IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking.

Unlike a bachelor degree that typically takes four years and costs about $40,000, this certificate requires just one year of study and costs on average $700.

In 2019, there were about 32,700 Australians working as finance brokers, including mortgage brokers, and two-thirds had not been to university.

Demand for drivers has grown while demand for professionals has shrunk. Picture: iStock

Originally published as Top jobs that don't need a uni degree