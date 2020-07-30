Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Andrew Dadley. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Andrew Dadley. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Crime

Top firey guilty of raping colleague

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
30th Jul 2020 12:05 PM

A jury has found a former top firefighter guilty of raping a female colleague after a staff Christmas party in 2016.

After one day of deliberation, the jury found Andrew Thomas Dadley guilty by a jury of two charges, sexual intercourse without consent and indecent assault.

The 45-year-old was found not guilty of the first count of rape.

Dadley appeared stunned as the verdict was read to the court, sitting slumped in the dock and slowly shaking his head.

The Crown had alleged the woman woke to find Dadley, 45, on top of her.

Dadley denied any sexual acts took place and told the court he was woken by the woman hitting him.

More to come

Originally published as Top firey guilty of raping colleague

More Stories

crime firefighters rape

Just In

    NSW records 18 new COVID cases

    NSW records 18 new COVID cases
    • 30th Jul 2020 12:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council to host discounted microchipping day

        premium_icon Council to host discounted microchipping day

        Pets & Animals Gladstone Regional Council is offering you peace of mind with discounted microchipping.

        Highway tavern left shocked as truck driver’s access cut off

        premium_icon Highway tavern left shocked as truck driver’s access cut off

        Business The business was made to close a driveway due to not meeting safety requirements...

        IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 30.

        Vegetation, equipment fire kept Gladstone firefighters busy

        premium_icon Vegetation, equipment fire kept Gladstone firefighters busy

        News GLADSTONE’S fireys were kept busy as crews were called to a vegetation fire and an...