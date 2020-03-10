Top End deluge dumps huge rainfall totals

The Top End was hit with massive falls of rain overnight. Picture Katrina Bridgeford

DARWIN and other areas of the Top End have recorded huge deluges of rainfall this morning and overnight.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) from 9am on Sunday to 8am today, Adelaide River (Arnhem Hwy) was drenched with 119mm while at Adelaide River Station there was 73mm and Adelaide River (Dirty Lagoon) 55mm.

Meanwhile, Darwin Airport had received a solid 55mm in just two hours this morning between 9am and 11am.

The appropriately named Point Fawcett on the Tiwi Islands received 100mm in the same two-hour period.

Mount Felix in Nitmuluk got 87mm of rain from 9am on Sunday to 8am today, while nearby Maud Creek was drenched with 58mm.

Warruwi on South Goulburn island, 300km east of Darwin, received a whopping 96mm of rain.

Near the coast Marrara recorded 56mm from 9am on Sunday to 8am today, Darwin Airport 31mm and Kangaroo Flats at 48mm.

The rain is set to slow with the BOM forecasting 20 per cent to 30 per cent chance of rainfall from Tuesday.