‘Top down’ approach failing Aboriginal Australians

Community elder Richard Johnson said issues affecting Aboriginal Australians were not uniform and varied significantly between cities, towns and rural and remote areas. Picture: Liana Walker.

Community elder Richard Johnson said issues affecting Aboriginal Australians were not uniform and varied significantly between cities, towns and rural and remote areas. Picture: Liana Walker.

A Gladstone elder says in order to close the gap for Indigenous Australians it’s time to do away with the top-down approach and engage with local communities to improve their lives.

Richard Johnson issued the advice after the 12th Closing the Gap report was handed down last week.

Only two of the seven key targets are on track to be met; childhood education and year 12 attainment.

Little progress has been made in life expectancy, child mortality, school attendance, literacy and numeracy, and employment rates.

Mr Johnson said the issues affecting Aboriginal Australians were not uniform and varied significantly between cities, towns and rural and remote areas.

“Things that you would do in the Territory or WA don’t really fit in inner city Brisbane,” he said.

The 68-year-old has lived in Gladstone all his life, and said, on the whole, outcomes were not improving.

“I think in a lot of ways we’re probably going backwards,” he said.

To improve education and attendance, Mr Johnson advised funding community education councillors in schools and engage with teachers, students and families.

Councillors would be connected to the community and be well placed to understand why students might be performing poorly.

“Education Queensland needs to have an agreement of sorts, call it a treaty if you like, so that we’re funded by the government to supply persons for those roles in the schools,” he said.

“They’ll be answerable to the community, not just the principal.”

When the report was tabled in parliament, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that despite best intentions, governments had got the approach wrong.

“We perpetuated an ingrained way of thinking, passed down over two centuries and more, and it was the belief that we knew better than our Indigenous peoples. We don’t,” he said.

He told the chamber the government would move away from good intentions and sky-high aspirations and toward local practical action driven by local leaders.

“For 12 years, I have sat in this chamber and listened to Closing the Gap speeches. It’s a tale of hope, frustration and disappointment; a tale of good intentions and, indeed, good faith. But the results are not good enough. This is, sadly, still true,” Mr Morrison said,

He said the failure of the Close the Gap report to meet its targets was not a question of under investment or political will.

He said the Productivity Commission estimated that in 2015-16 total Indigenous-specific expenditure by all levels of government was $6 billion, and the share of mainstream programs that all Australians share was a further $27.4 billion.

He told parliament that to make a real difference, problems should be approached through the viewpoint of Indigenous Australians.