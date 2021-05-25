Top doc’s backflip on Covid-19 vaccine

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will receive their Covid-19 vaccines in two weeks after getting their flu shots on Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will receive their Covid-19 vaccines in two weeks after getting their flu shots on Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Queensland’s premier and chief health officer have revealed they will get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in two weeks.

And, despite previously indicating she would get the Pfizer vaccine, Dr Jeannette Young says she will now get the AstraZeneca jab amid growing hesitancy towards the UK-developed vaccine.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young got her flu shot on Monday and will receive her Covid-19 vaccine in two weeks. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Last week, Queensland Health said as part of phase 1B, Dr Young, who is 57, would be eligible for Pfizer, according to a statement obtained by 4BC.

“As she is part of the category 1B response group, she will be getting vaccinated with Pfizer,” the Queensland Health statement read.

But, on Monday – when Ms Palaszczuk took to Twitter to confirm she and her CHO had received their flu shots and would roll up their sleeves again for the Covid-19 jab in two weeks – she said Dr Young “will receive AstraZeneca”, as is the guideline for all adults in phase 2a over the age of 50.

In around two weeks’ time, we’ll get the COVID vaccine.



Dr Young will receive AstraZeneca.



I’ll talk to my GP about which one I’ll receive. pic.twitter.com/jMM4XU2z7B — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) May 24, 2021

Ms Palaszczuk, who is 51, said she would “talk to (her) GP” about which one she will receive, depending on whether she is required to visit Tokyo in July to secure Queensland’s bid for the 2032 Olympics.

Pfizer doses are administered 21 days apart, while 12 weeks are recommended between AstraZeneca jabs.

Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Monday that she was “happy with either” vaccine and did not have any concerns with AstraZeneca.

“If I don’t need to go to Tokyo, I’ll get AstraZeneca. If I do need to go, I’ll look at the health advice there,” she said.

“I think everyone should go and talk to their GP. If anyone does have any concerns out there, please go and sit down (with them).

“We want to see all Queenslanders get vaccinated.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the Covid-19 vaccine she receives will be based on whether she is required to travel to Tokyo. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Both Ms Palaszczuk and Dr Young have been under fire for not having received their Covid-19 vaccine earlier.

Last week, Ms Palaszczuk said she had not had her vaccine because she was getting a flu shot first and needed to wait the required two weeks before she could get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The flu shot has been available since April.

Ms Palaszczuk is the only Australian premier over the age of 50 not to have had a Covid-19 vaccine. Acting Victorian Premier James Merlino is not yet eligible for the vaccine due to his age.

Dr Young, as per phase 1b, could have been eligible for the Pfizer shot back in March.

Annastacia Palaszczuk is the only Australian premier over the age of 50 who has not yet received their Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Adam Taylor

Federal Defence Minister Peter Dutton slammed the pair last week for not having had the jab, saying he “didn’t really understand” Ms Palaszczuk’s position.

“I think in a position of leadership it is important, particularly now, to demonstrate that leadership … to make sure you lead by example,” he said on Friday.

“(They) have let Queenslanders down … They need to make a very public statement about the fact they’ve got the vaccine and encourage other people to do it.”



Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath told ABC Radio on Tuesday she was booked in for her first dose of AstraZeneca this coming Friday.

Originally published as Top doc’s backflip on Covid-19 vaccine