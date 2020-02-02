Menu
CRICKET: The Glen's Jason Seng bowls. PICTURE: Jann Houley
Sport

Top cricket game ends in a thriller

NICK KOSSATCH
2nd Feb 2020 1:16 PM
CRICKET: The Glen went down fighting in a top-of-the-table clash against ladder leaders Frenchville Falcons in Rockhampton on Saturday.

The win consolidates the Falcons on top spot of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge ladder.

The Glen is likely to finish second or third with Gracemere Bulls after falling just nine runs short and being bowled out in the final over of the game.

Captain Sam Lowry said nothing fell his team’s way.

“It was a good effort considering we lost our opener and middle order batsmen,” he said.

“We also fought very hard and it just wasn’t our day.”

Opening batsman Waqar Yunus and middle order bat Greg Purdon suffered injuries while fielding during Frenchville’s innings.

The hosts made 157 runs with Lowry getting among the wickets with three,while promising left-arm quick Harry Rideout snared two.

CRICKET: The Glen's Harry Rideout bowls. PICTURE: Jann Houley
Lowry continued his red-hot form with the bat. The skipper made 70 runs and Rideout made a handy 19.

The Glen has the chance to make amends when the Gladstone club hosts bottom-of-the-table CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers at Sun Valley Oval this Saturday.

There are five minor rounds left before finals.

