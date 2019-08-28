Menu
Inspector John Bosnjak has been stood down after he allegedly failed a roadside breath test.
Crime

Top cop's brother on drink-drive charge

by KATE KYRIACOU
28th Aug 2019 12:30 PM
THE brother of police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has been stood down after allegedly failing a roadside breath test.

Inspector John Bosnjak, 52, of Operations Support Command, is understood to have been pulled over by an RBT and subsequently charged with drink driving.

The senior officer was off duty at the time.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll at police HQ on her first day in the top job. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP
He has been served with a notice to appear at Holland Park Magistrates Court on September 17.

Insp Bosnjak is the second officer to be charged with drink driving from Operations Support Command in recent months, and was a former Sunshine Coast police officer who served as a District Officer and Acting Superintendent in 2014.

He was in charge in the aftermath of the police shooting of a 51-year-old man in Outlook Dr, Tewantin, in November, 2014. 

In May, a Sergeant, also aged 52, was charged with drink driving while off duty and was stood down to perform non-operational duties.

charges court crime drink-driving police

