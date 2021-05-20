Top cop shares tragic tale of sister’s road death

One of Queensland's top road policing officers has revealed the harrowing moment he knew his little sister had been killed in a car crash.

Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder was 17 and working as a teller at a Commonwealth Bank branch when a family friend called to say his 16-year-old sister Donna had been involved in a crash south of Brisbane.

"I went down just as she was being put in the ambulance, and I remember I tried to get into the ambulance," Supt Rohweder said.

Another family member had been at the wheel when the station wagon rolled and a metal toolbox, which had been placed in the boot of the car, flew forwards and struck his sister in the back of the head.

Ray Rohweder with his sister Donna pictured in 1975.

His only sibling, a fierce debater at Inala State High School student, died one day later on January 10, 1984, surrounded by her broken family.

"I joined the police 18 months after that and not with any desire to be an avenger," Supt Rohweder said.

"But there's no doubt I've always had an affinity with those people who lost loved ones in tragic circumstances."

The road policing chief has shared his heartbreaking story for the first time, 37 years after his sister's death, ahead of National Road Safety Week to highlight the "generational" trauma that road accidents cause.

Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder says the pain ‘never goes away’. Picture: Liam Kidston.

"It's something you adjust to but it's never perfect," Supt Rohweder said.

"That's why I understand the long term pain felt by family and friends of the victims of road crashes. It's just something that never goes away."

Supt Rohweder said the past five months have been "one of the darkest moments" in his three decades on the job.

Tragically, 100 people have died on Queensland's road this year to date, almost 20 more people than the same period last year.

Supt Rohweder is worried the state is on track to surpass last year's deadly toll of 276 people killed and that Queenslanders are staring down the barrel of its worst road toll since 2009.

"I look at the numbers every morning and I'm very cognisant of the fact that these are people. They are lives lost, they are not a number," he said.

"These are people who have had family, friends and many of them are young people, who had who knows what ahead of them.

"Who knows if we've already lost the young Australian who has cured cancer? We wouldn't know."

Supt Rohweder said Queenslanders needed to start "calling out" dangerous behaviour and having conversations about making good decisions around the dinner table.

ROAD TOLL BY POLICE DISTRICT

Far North - 7 people, up 2 from last year

Townsville - 7 people, up 2

Mount Isa - 2 person, same

Capricornia - 8 people, up 4

Mackay - 2 people, down 8

Sunshine Coast - 5 people, up 2

Wide Bay Burnett - 19 people, up 12

Darling Downs - 3 people, down 3

Ipswich - 1 person, down 4

Moreton - 7 people, same

South West District - 10 people, up 3

Gold Coast - 4 people, down 2

Logan - 7 people, up 3

North Brisbane - 6 people, up 2

South Brisbane - 12 people, up 7

*Figures correct as of May 19.

Originally published as Top cop shares tragic tale of sister's road death