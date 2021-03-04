Top cop Mick Fuller a powerful leader in fight against COVID

The reputation of Mick Fuller as a cop and CEO has gone from strength to strength, seeing him rise the ranks in Sydney’s Power 100 list.

The reputation of Mick Fuller as a cop and CEO has gone from strength to strength since he took over the job as police commissioner four years ago.

He quickly set about unifying a force bitterly divided at the top with a very public feud between deputy commissioners Cath Burn, Nick Kaldas and his predecessor Andrew Scipione.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller in his Sydney office. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Within months he negotiated the restructuring of the police force, making significant changes which saw many senior cops roles eliminated which he achieved with minimal blowback from the rank and file.

But it was his handling of the COVID crises which saw his stocks soar in both the public eye and also within government ranks.

Even his enemies, and every police commissioner has plenty, will begrudgingly admit his performance in front of the cameras everyday next to the Premier Gladys Berejiklian helped NSW through one of its toughest periods.

Despite a relatively low profile before being appointed Commissioner he already had an extensive network of influential contacts including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a neighbour of his in the Sutherland shire.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian arriving at a press conference in Sydney. Picture: AAP Image / James Gourley

That network has grown to include some of the state's top businessmen, sports administrators as well as politicians.

While he has slipped comfortably into being part of the top end of town, Fuller still enjoys the company of cops on the ground and regularly takes tours to country police commands.

When a politician, celebrity or sportsman is in trouble with the law Fuller gets a full briefing. While he is abreast of every major criminal investigation in the state whether it be major drug dealers, terrorism threat or murder, he has increasingly directed resources into fighting domestic violence and strengthening the youth command.

