Top cop to return to work after acting as false JP

Sergeant Jonathan Edwards fraudulently used a Justice of the Peace's stamp to process documents while on the job.

A POLICEMAN who was fined after purporting to be a Justice of the Peace and signing documents has been allowed to return back to work.

Agnes Water officer-in-charge Sergeant Jonathan David Edwards pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court in April to false assumption of authority to administer oath or take solemn declaration or affirmation or affidavit or any other act of a public nature.

A 2017 search of the Agnes Water Police Station uncovered a JP stand bearing the number "87390" on the wooden mounting block, in Edwards's office.

The number was found to have been assigned to another senior constable, who was a registered Justice of the Peace, and had worked at Agnes Water police station between 2007 and 2009.

Edwards' lawyer Troy Schmidt told told the court in April of his client's strong ties within the Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy community.

He said Edwards had felt there had been a "certain amount of urgency" in getting those documents through the legal system.

Mr Schmidt said Edwards had been the recipient of many awards, set up a 24-hour safe house for children with his wife and in 2016 was a nominee for Gladstone citizen of the year.

Queensland Police Service issued a statement this afternoon confirming Mr Edwards would be returning to duties.

"A male sergeant from Central Region who was stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service in July 2018 will now return to operational duties," the statement said.

"The officer was stood down in relation to matters involving his representation as a Justice of Peace.

"These matters have now been finalised.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct."