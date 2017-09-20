Top business coach and Aussie Winter Olympic legend team up in Gladstone

TO ensure local regional businesses don't just survive but thrive in the current economic climate, Go for Gold Regional Business Roadshow is hitting the highway and coming to Gladstone.

Next month's workshop will provide specialist advice to small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs looking to work smarter instead of harder and to go beyond the first years.

During the two-hour practical training session, regional businesses will get to meet Driven Business Edge director Charmian Campbell.

Ms Campbell, who is the no. 1 Female Business Action Coach in the Asia Pacific region, said, "there are more than 414,000 small businesses in Queensland, and ensuring they have the tools to succeed is key to growing employment and the economy.

"Statistics show that more than 60% of small businesses cease operating within the first three years of starting."

For a business to make it past the first few year-mark depends entirely on how small regional businesses respond to change, according to Ms Campbell.

"I had a business in Rocky and Townsville during the coal boom and it was when the boom stopped that I realised I didn't know how to run my business in bad economic times," she said.

"Our growth was so huge when we first started and then, post-boom, it was a nose dive ... I relied way too much on the economy.

"And Gladstone is a prime example of that ... the businesses in this region are extremely susceptible to the industry highs and lows."

Ms Campbell, who has been in the coaching business for 10 years, learned everything she knows from owning a regional business in Monto.

She will be joined on tour by legend Steven Bradbury, the Aussie Winter Olympic gold medallist.

"This guy has faced so much adversity and possesses so much tenacity. People just see him as the Winter Olympian, but he's very determined.

"His will to win, combined with both of our business knowledge is what we want to share with regional businesses."

Mr Bradbury said he loves that his strategies for success in business and in life can inspire and help people.

"I talk about real life and about some of the lessons and experiences that I've had through Olympics and business and hopefully inspire people to try a bit harder in what their pursuits are," he said.

The workshop will provide insights into how to grow regional businesses, innovate for the future and increase people's profit margins.

"We want to provide people with what they need to do and in what order they need to do it in, based on importance," Ms Campbell said.

For more information and to book a ticket for $27, visit drivenbusinessedge.com .

