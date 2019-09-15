Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Emerald community is grieving the loss of Adam Garde, who died in a tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon.
The Emerald community is grieving the loss of Adam Garde, who died in a tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon.
News

'Top bloke': CQ men remembered after tragic boat crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
15th Sep 2019 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Emerald community is grieving the loss of Adam Garde, who died in a tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon.

Those who knew Mr Garde have offered their tributes in Facebook group Fishing Central Queensland.

The 39-year-old Emerald man has been remembered as a "top bloke".

One person commented the whole Emerald community was in shock by the loss, "terrible news for such a good guy".

Another offered his condolences to family and friends of Mr Garde, saying the incident was "a timely reminder to stay safe while on the water".

Officers from the Yeppoon Water Police have provided images of a boat involved in a fatal marine incident which claimed the lives of two men near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater overnight.
Officers from the Yeppoon Water Police have provided images of a boat involved in a fatal marine incident which claimed the lives of two men near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater overnight.

A passing boat discovered the vessel, a six-metre aluminium catamaran Sailfish 3000, near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater about 11.30pm, Friday.

Water police attended and found the bodies of Mr Garde and his father-in-law 59-year-old Mackay man Norm Martin, in the vessel.

Police said the catamaran hit a submerged object at speed, causing significant damage to its bow, below the water line.

Police do not yet know what the boat has struck.

Officers from the Yeppoon Water Police have provided images of a boat involved in a fatal marine incident which claimed the lives of two men near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater overnight.
Officers from the Yeppoon Water Police have provided images of a boat involved in a fatal marine incident which claimed the lives of two men near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater overnight.

It is believed the two men died in the collision, however the exact cause of their deaths is yet to be confirmed.

There were no other people on-board.

Investigations are continuing.

Officers from the Yeppoon Water Police have provided images of a boat involved in a fatal marine incident which claimed the lives of two men near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater overnight.
Officers from the Yeppoon Water Police have provided images of a boat involved in a fatal marine incident which claimed the lives of two men near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater overnight.
boating accident death police shoalwater tributes yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Riding motorbikes and shaving off mullets to help Lindsay

    premium_icon Riding motorbikes and shaving off mullets to help Lindsay

    Community “We are just trying to help another local out”: annual motorcycle fundraiser ride to make a difference in the life of a Gladstone region teenager

    BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: It’s swooping season

    premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: It’s swooping season

    News Spring time means Australian Magpies are starting to breed.

    Why the port is on the 'verge of unprecedented opportunity'

    premium_icon Why the port is on the 'verge of unprecedented opportunity'

    News GLADSTONE Ports Corporation is on the ‘verge of unprecedented opportunity’ with two...

    Bring butterflies to your yard

    premium_icon Bring butterflies to your yard

    News The ultimate green thumbs guide to getting 33 different butterfly spieces into your...