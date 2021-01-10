Top 9 waterholes you must visit in CQ

With school holidays almost coming to an end, there are still plenty of things left to do in the region.

One of them is visiting the abundance of naturally beautiful spots we have in Central Queensland.

Here are nine waterholes you must visit in Central Queensland to beat the heat this summer:

1. Blackman’s Gap, Boyne Valley

Located in the Boyne Valley, Blackmans Gap is a one hour and nine minute drive from Gladstone.

Turn off the Gladstone Monto Rd onto Blackmans Gap and drive for a few kilometres until you find a small parking area.

A short walk upstream will bring you to the rock pools and small waterfall winding it’s way down into the valley.

Blackman's Gap, Boyne Valley

2. Fairy Springs, Takilberan Creek

A hidden gem in the Boyne Valley, Fairy Springs flows down the Kroombit Range into the valley.

To find it, turn off the Gladstone Monto Rd onto the Tablelands Rd leading to Kroombit Tops.

Turn right onto at Bindawalla Rd and follow it for a few kilometres until you see the a camping/rest area on the right next to the creek.

There are several large pools, a small wading area for the children and plenty of places to explore up and down the creek.

3. Stoney Creek, Byfield National Park

North of Gladstone, one of the Rockhampton region’s most well-known freshwater swimming holes is Stony Creek in the Byfield National Park.

Upper Stony Creek has pristine swimming and a large open campground, set among a eucalypt and pine forest, right near the creek.

To find it, turn left onto Upper Stoney Creek Rd from Byfield Rd if travelling north and follow the winding road for 23 minutes.

There is a short (1km) walk along Stony Creek which is fairly easy and suitable for kids.

Hayley Balderston too this picture of her husband reading a book while floating on a pink flamingo at Stoney Creek, Byfield.

4. Catfish Creek, Biloela

Another waterhole to check off your bucket list is Catfish Creek in Biloela.

To find it, continue on the Dawson Hwy towards Biloela. Turn right just before Potters Rd.

5. Norton Bridge, Boyne R iver

A popular spot with Boyne Valley locals, this swimming area can be found by following the Gladstone Monto Rd to Nagoorin and turning onto Norton St and following it for approximately one kilometre until you reach the concrete bridge crossing the Boyne River.

The pool is deep enough for thrillseekers wanting to swing into the water off the Tarzan rope, but offers shallow swimming areas for the kids.

Swimming hole next to the new Norton Rd bridge which crosses the Boyne River near Nagoorin.

7. Bustard Head, Eurimbula National Park

Bustard Head is located on the Coral Sea, near Seventeen Seventy.

The area boasts the only open, operating lighthouse in Queensland.

The lighthouse is now a National and State heritage listed site and is in pristine condition.

Visitors can enter the Lighthouse and climb the stairs to take in a stunning view of our city and Seventeen Seventy.

You can see Bustard Heads on a LARC tour.

Surrounding areas include Pancake Creek, Jenny Lind Creek and Chinaman Creek.

The camping area at Bustard Head can only be reached by boat. Camping is allowed at the water’s edge.

Bustard Head Lighthouse.

8. Boynedale Bush Camp

Boynedale Bush Camp is off the Gladstone-Monto Road about 26km south from Calliope. Look out for the signed turn-off to the east and follow the unsealed road for about 2km to the campground.

This free camping spot nestled on Lake Awoonga is the optimal family escape, with swimming, fishing and boating all popular recreational activities.

Boynedale Bush Camp

9. Lake Awoonga

Arguably Gladstone’s most popular swimming spot.

Just 30 minutes outside the city centre, you and your family can spend the entire day there, with plenty of shade, barbecues and a playground to keep the kids occupied.

Cruise around in a kayak, a stand-up paddle board, or one of the boats to hire – or just go for a dip in the freshwater dam.