Top 7 highest paying jobs up for grabs in Gladstone region

The new CEO position for the Gladstone Regional Council is one of the highest paid positions in the region at the moment.

IT'S anybody's dream to be a high-roller.

To be living a lifestyle where a private jet takes you to your private mansion and your five-star chef cooks you a gold-flaked truffle and seafood pizza, is something most of us wouldn't complain about.

While not super realistic, here's something a little more in grasp: seven jobs in the Gladstone region that all pay over $200K a year, according to Seek.com.

1. Gladstone Regional Council - Chief Executive Officer.

IT was big news when the council announced the sudden termination of its CEO (at the time) earlier in the year - but it shouldn't come as a shock that the position is now being advertised.

The obvious full-time position would include working alongside the mayor, eight councillors and the 650 other staff that the council employs.

Not to mention that whole of the Gladstone region.

The job advertisement states that the council is seeking and "experienced and dynamic CEO to be the primary advisor to Council and strategically lead and manage the corporate obligations and operations of Council".

The CEO will also look after:

Accountability for maintaining an appropriate executive management team, establishing structure, systems, human resources, finances, assets and service management of Council.

Act as the primary link between councillors and the organisation and is responsible for providing assistance to councillors in developing policy.

Communicating and promoting Council's policies to the community it serves as well as actively pursuing economic development opportunities for the region.

Click here to apply.

2. Golding Contractors - Civil Project Manager

Golding is currently seeking a Civil Project Manager for up and coming projects located in CQ.

The role would include:

Implement and maintain the Golding Sustainability systems in all activities of Golding

Prepare plans, budgets, forecasts and required reports for the project

Take ownership of the project supply chain spend, involving yourself in negotiations with suppliers as necessary to achieve satisfactory commercial outcomes

Represent Golding in negotiations with clients to achieve satisfactory commercial outcomes for the project

Implement a project structure detailing reporting relationships to provide a hierarchy for authority

Undertake project planning to define the project activities to be performed, the time, resources and methods required and outputs that will be produced as a benchmark for management review and control

Coordinate and manage project resources while executing the Project Management Plan

Monitor project risks for triggering events and implement containment or contingency strategies as necessary

To apply you need:

Tertiary qualifications in Civil Engineering or related field are essential

Experience of managing projects in the $50M - $100M range

7 to 10 years' experience in Civil infrastructure or related projects is highly desirable

Extensive knowledge of best practice civil techniques and productivity factors

Advanced skills in Microsoft Excel and experience with SAP will be highly regarded

Strong commercial, financial and contract knowledge and capability

Well-developed communication skills (oral, written and interpersonal)demonstrating the ability to interact with internal customers, external stakeholders and clients

Ability to solve multiple complex matters simultaneously

Ability to undertake detailed analysis of production, safety, financial and other performance areas and initiate required changes

Demonstrated ability to work as an effective leader to achieve high individual and team performance

Locally based applicants and applicants interested in relocating to the Gladstone region are preferred and strongly encouraged to apply

Click here to apply.

3. Ferris Management Consultants - Manager Maintenance and Engineering

The Manager Maintenance and Engineering is accountable for leading efficient and safe asset management systems and processes in place at the Biloela Callide mine.The job includes:

Leadership of maintenance processes that improve equipment reliability and reduce cost per operating hour;

Develop a collegial, cooperative workplace culture conducive to collectively achieving improvements in maintenance processes and in standards of health, safety, work and environment;

Ensuring maintenance practices and equipment standards comply with legal and statutory requirements;

Execution of effective contracting decisions, contract formation processes and contract management;

Manage planning and execution of major periodic plant and equipment overhauls;

Establish consultative, interactive processes with maintenance teams to systematically reduce risks;

Developing effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders;

With peers plan capital replacement programs so new plant and equipment delivers value.

To apply you need:

Track record of successful leadership in an industrial environment, including development and implementation of strategic maintenance management systems.

Practical nous and problem solving skills are essential.

Click here to apply.

4. Stellar Recruitment - Civil Project Manager

The role in question is for a Project Manager on a permanent basis working on a number of civil packages including roads, highway and marine structures in CQ.

The job:

Contribute to helping achieve the delivery of the project on time.

Perform to the highest possible standard on a day to day basis.

Attended to the clients wants and needs.

Mentoring junior members of staff.

Regular safety checks and reports.

What you need:

Successful management of multiple civil projects in Queensland.

A bachelor degree in Engineering.

Exceptional communication/team leadership and delegation skills.

10 years post graduate experience

Click here to apply.

5. Open Crane Operator and Intermediate Rigger, Biloela - Lee Crane Hire

To be considered, applicants must have:

Relevant Licence - C0 (essential),

Dogger and Rigger Ticket (essential),

Experience operating in Construction / Mining / or general crane hire industry,

General Construction Induction (White/Blue Card),

Coal Board Medical (essential),

Generic Coal Passport (essential),

HR Driver's Licence (or higher) for manual vehicles, and

Safety focus with attention to detail to abide by company and site safety procedures.

Click here to apply.

6. Airswift - Longwall Move Coordinator

Reporting to the Longwall Superintendent, this role will undertake all longwall move planning and execution activities.

The successful candidate will have demonstrable experience working in underground coal mining operations and will have a track record of delivering move projects.

If you do not current hold a Deputy Certificate, you will need to have the requisite experience and qualifications to meet statutory requirements.

Click here to apply.

7. Airswift - Longwall Superintendent

The role will require the candidates to coordinate the operational and planning activities for Longwall mining in line with legislative requirements, whilst maintaining class leading performance in safety, production and cost.

The successful applicant will have significant underground coal mining experience, including in supervisory roles and will hold the necessary statutory mining and supervisory competencies.

Candidates with both the required practical experience and who hold or are working towards attaining Underground Mine Manager certification will be highly regarded.

Click here to apply.