Top 5 latest properties to hit Gladstone market

THE latest real estate report for Queensland has revealed the amount of days a Gladstone home stays on the market has dropped by 15 days.

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland report revealed in the June 2019 quarter, 108 homes and 30 units or town-houses across the Gladstone region were sold.

In the past two days nine properties across the region hit the market, including a three bedroom unit at Tannum Sands for $325,000.

Unit 3/30 Parkside Street, Tannum Sands

Photos View Photo Gallery

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom top floor unit also includes two garage parking spaces.

The open-plan unit features a covered, tiled patio with glass balustrade panels; kitchen with ceramic cooktop, electric wall oven, good bench space, double door slide out pantry, display cabinets and wine racks.

For details head to: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-tannum+sands-131445386.

2 Sybil Court, Calliope

Photos View Photo Gallery

This Calliope home has no rear neighbours and is located at an elevated position of a cul-de-sac.

The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and four garage parking spaces.

For more details head to: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-qld-calliope-131441354.

11 Driftwood Street, Tannum Sands

Photos View Photo Gallery

This four-bedroom property hit the market yesterday for $429,000.

It features two bathrooms, four garage parks, a "massive” gas stove, dishwasher, stainless appliances, double fridge space and plenty of storage.

For more details head to: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-qld-tannum+sands-131440454.

L1 Beaches Village Circuit, Agnes Water

Photos View Photo Gallery

This four-bedroom home is perched on the dunes and a one-minute walk away from an off-leash dog beach.

The Agnes Water property features two bedrooms, two garage spaces, high-ceilings, polished timber floors, open plan dining and living spaces which have banks of glass sliders and louvers opening out to the deck and all entertaining areas.

For more details head to: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-qld-agnes+water-131440342.

14/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone

Photos View Photo Gallery

The two-bedroom unit hit the market yesterday for $85,000.

This air conditioned, tiled unit features a "well appointed” kitchen with storage space and a separate laundry room.

For more information head to: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-qld-west+gladstone-131438982