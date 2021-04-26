TOP 5: Highest paying job vacancies in wider Gladstone area

The Observer has taken the guess work out for men and women of the Gladstone region searching for high-paying, local jobs to progress their careers.

The Observer has taken the guess work out for men and women of the Gladstone region searching for high-paying, local jobs to progress their careers.

For those looking for more bucks, The Observer has compiled the top five highest paying jobs on offer in the wider region right now.

The jobs are presented in no particular order and are all sourced from SEEK.

Maintenance Manager – Core Crew

As a maintenance manager and part of the Core Crew, you will be tasked with looking after the mobile fleet at its large-scale open cut operation.

The primary focus of this position is the management, leadership, and co-ordination of maintenance activities to allow assets to achieve the budgeted availability and cost requirements.

What you will need:

Mechanical or electrical qualification with extensive mining industry experience

At least 10 years leadership experience at a manager/superintendent level

Demonstrated ability to provide leadership to a mobile plant maintenance team.

Experience in an open cut mining environment

Ensure compliance with relevant statutory and legislative provisions.

Experience in CMMS; Pronto, SAP or similar

Core Crew is looking for people that are ambitious and able to use their initiative to drive outcomes.

In line with this, the role will pay competitive rates and provide people with rapid and diverse experience.

According to SEEK, the salary expectation of this full time position is around $110,000.

Mining Manager – Ferris Management Consultants Pty Ltd

Batchfire Resources Pty Ltd is an Australian private company that owns and operates the Callide thermal coal mine near Biloela in Central Queensland.

The mining manager is accountable for leading efficient, safe, open cut mining operations.

As part of the senior leadership team, reporting to the general manager at Callide Mine, key result areas include:

– Leadership of operating and management systems that promote high standards in safe, efficient open cut mining practices and continuous emphasis on improving unit costs;

– Managing and directing production activities against the mine plan; Initiating innovative and continuous improvement activities;

– Developing clear objectives, measures and targets for people while providing the necessary support to ensure those expectations are achieved;

– Establishing consultative, interactive processes with mining teams to systematically reduce risks and enhance performance;

– Reviewing, developing and maintaining systems and procedures to improve operating practices and ensure compliance;

– Developing effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

This position represents an exciting challenge and attractive opportunity to contribute to the growth of the Callide mine and set unmatched standards of technical and performance excellence in mining operations.

The salary expectation for mining managers, per SEEK, is anywhere from $200,000 -$210,000.

Loading Master – SGS

SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

As a loading master, your job will be to supervise, control and manage the entire berthing and loading operation of the LNG carrier in an enthusiastic and professional manner according to procedures and policies, thereby ensuring complete safe and successful operation and total customer satisfaction.

Specific responsibilities but not limited to:

– Revise the LNG tankers’ compatibility studies. Output from program not how to use the program.

– Monitor the OPTIMOOR program to apply mooring analysis (supervised with the vessel personal.

– COVID-19 comms and take more of the role on with more experience.

- Issuing of cargo documentation.

– Participate in pre-arrival correspondences with concerned parties.

- Supervise berthing, mooring and unberthing of LNG tankers and the gangway movement.

– Conduct pre-load meetings and discuss the ship shore checklist with vessel’s senior officers.

– Carry out pre-load periodic safety checks. Conduct emergency shut down test between the terminal and the vessel. (Warm ESD from ship to shore and cold ESD from shore to ship).

– Supervise the connection of the loading arms before loading and observe the pressure tests and report any leaks to the CCR and the vessel master. (no actual interactions with loading arm connections).

– Follow up on the LNG loading to ensure a smooth, safe operation.

– Communicate with the terminal CCR to start the gassing up/cool down/loading operation set to the agreed cargo transfer rate.

– Conduct periodical ship and jetty safety inspections.

Your qualifications will be as follows:

– Marine Qualification, Master Class I (Preferably), Chief Officer Certificate of competency (Desirable)

– Experienced in the loading and berthing of the LNG carriers.

– Ability to plan and manage time and resources.

– High degree of organisational skills.

– Sound knowledge of procedures, including ISO (9001-2008) systems.

– Professional manner.

– Proficient in OPTIMOOR program.

– Valid Australian Driving License.

– Obtain and maintain Maritime Security Identification Card (MSIC)

– Sound knowledge of the Shipping Industry.

The salary expectation for a Loading Master, as per SEEK, is between $100,000 and $200,000.

On-Site Machinist – Purcell’s Engineering (Gladstone)

Purcelle’s Engineering present the opportunity to join one of Queensland’s largest family owned fabrication and machining workshops and reap the financial rewards.

Purcell’s Engineering is a family owned and operated business that has developed into one of the largest and most well-equipped machine shops and lineboring businesses in Central Queensland.

An attractive salary is on offer circa $120,000 to $180,000 plus super, on-site allowance and relocation assistance, negotiable with skills and experience.

This includes the additional loading for night shift and overtime paid as appropriate.

There are also fantastic training opportunities, as Purcell’s will provide ongoing training and upskilling to help you build your expertise across the range of hi-tech machinery.

Purcell’s offers a family friendly, flexible workplace and would be well suited to a personable and self-motivated team player who wants to grow their career.

Operations Manager – Cleanaway Australia (Emerald)

This permanent/full time position in Emerald will involve you becoming part of one of Australia’s largest waste management companies, Cleanaway.

Cleanaway provides sustainable waste management solutions to a range of customers including councils, small businesses, large corporate entities and government agencies to provide sustainable waste management solutions.

As an operations manager in Emerald, you will be tasked to lead and assist supervisors to achieve in delivering operational synergies,

Additionally, you will strive to achieve defined operational targets and business objectives.

You will also provide estimates and preliminary quotes for customers where required and there is a huge scope to develop and grow within the business.

The salary expectation for an operations manager is anywhere between $100,000 and $200,000 depending on the company and super annulation.

