Top 20 Qld suburbs sponsoring foreign kids

Despite the uncertainty 2020 brought, Australians dug deep to sponsor children in some of the world's most impoverished nations.

New figures from World Vision Australia show the extent of Australians' generosity and which suburbs the most generous people live in.

Brisbane saw a 16 per cent increase in sponsorships, while across Queensland, Sunnybank Hills, South Brisbane, Eight Mile Plains, West End and Pacific Pines topped the list for most child sponsorships from March 1, 2020 to 28 February, 2021.

Alexander Letts signed up to become a child sponsor through World Vision amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The 26-year-old from The Gap works as a school touring actor in the hard-hit arts sector and was able to keep up with his bills after receiving the JobKeeper supplement.

But that didn't stop him from spending $40 a month to help a child less fortunate than him.

He signed up for Chosen, a new sponsorship option where the children choose their sponsor instead of the other way around.

A boy called Joseph from Zambia that "likes reading" picked Mr Letts after he submitted his profile listing his hobbies.

Alexander Letts, holding a photo of Joseph Nyirenda in Zambia, after sponsoring a child through World Vision amid the COVID-19 lockdowns. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"It's just $10 a week. It's basically like one big order at Uber eats which you later regret kind of thing so it's really not too outlandish," said Mr Letts.

"Being trapped inside, being trapped at home, there was all this stuff going on in the world which I couldn't do much about it so it was nice to feel like I was reaching out and doing a little bit extra."

World Vision Australia's chief marketing officer Maryanne Tsiatsias said there appeared to be a correlation between the intensity of Australians' own experience with the pandemic and their response to, and empathy for, people in more vulnerable communities around the world.

"We wondered at the onset of COVID-19 what the impact would be on Australians:

whether it would make people more aware and more empathetic for other people across the world facing a similar situation - but one heightened by poverty and hardship - or whether it would make them more inward-looking, and more focused on domestic problems," Ms Tsiatsias said.

"The former appears to be true."

Ms Tsiatsias said rather than tightening the purse strings, people seemed to have

acknowledged the reality that the virus is far harder to combat in vulnerable countries with

limited healthcare, and that lockdowns had a devastating impact in nations with little or no social safety net.

QLD TOP 20 SUBURBS

SUNNYBANK HILLS

SOUTH BRISBANE

EIGHT MILE PLAINS

WEST END

PACIFIC PINES

INDOOROOPILLY

ANNERLEY

ST LUCIA

COOLUM BEACH

GREENSLOPES

TENERIFFE

TOWNSVILLE MILPO

WARNER

MOUNT LOW

BRIDGEMAN DOWNS

RUNCORN

MANLY WEST

MAROOCHYDORE

SPRING HILL

CARRARA

