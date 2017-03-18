Top 10 newest rentals in Gladstone region under $100/week

THERE are 70 rental properties in the Gladstone region listed on website Real Estate.com up for grabs under $100/week, so we complied a list of the newest.

8/B Ariel Lane, Tannums Sands - $85/week

Studio Apartment with air conditioning, built-in and bathroom

Open planning air conditioned tiled living, bedroom and kitchen combined

Kitchen with stainless steel / gas stove top and electric oven

Outdoor Alfresco Balcony

Security Screens and fans through out

Single remote lock up garage

Air conditioned

Fully fenced - small pets on application

NBN available

For an application email pm8@aspirehousinggroup.com or to arrange a showing call 0411 251 056.

5/8 Nothling St, New Auckland - $99/week

2 bedrooms upstairs with built-in wardrobes and serviced with air-conditioning

Air-conditioned living and dining area, feature tile floors and tasteful colour scheme

Modern U-shape kitchen provides loads of cupboard and bench space

Main bathroom upstairs is of neat and tidy appearance in neutral colours

Convenient and well appointed laundry downstairs plus separate toilet

Timber entertainment deck in the private courtyard plus garden on the perimeter

Single under-cover carport plus guest parking and BBQ area in the complex

Walking distance to dining and entertainment, schools, parks and shops

1/39 Rossella St, West Gladstone - $100/week

Front unit in a set of two (duplex) near the Mater Hospital

Two bedrooms, open plan living

Low set with walk up access

Short walk to the Nightowl Centre Shopping Centre

Off street parking at the rear

Available NOW

2/24 Kent St West Gladstone - $100/week

Fully Furnished and Self Contained

1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Full A/C

Front and back court yard

1 carport

Built-in wardrobes

4/31 French St South Gladstone - $100/week

1 Queen size bedrooms with built-ins

1 Double size bedrooms with built-ins

1 two way bathroom

Single carport accommodation

Internal laundry with washing machine

Air conditioned

Close to Toolooa State High School

9 Fisher St West Gladstone - $95/week

1 bathroom

1 carport

BBq, recreational area

Visitor parking

Kitchen, ample cupboard space

Air-conditioned

Dishwasher included

Private balcony

3/30 Barney St, Barney Pt - $100/week

Two bedroom with built in robes and fans

Lock up garage with internal access

Open plan kitchen, lounge & dining

Unfurnished lowset unit in a block of three units

Close to shops and bus stop with walking distance to the beach

4/30 Short St South Gladstone - $80/week

2 bedroom

Air-conditioned

kitchen includes dishwasher

patio leading from lounge room

1 bathroom

1 garage space

2/10 Steed St, West Gladstone - $99/week

Modern renovated unit

Open Planned kitchen with dishwasher

Air con in master room

Modern fresh bathroom

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1 carport space

4/135 Toolooa St South Gladstone - $100/week

Unfurnished 2 bedroom townhouse in South Gladstone

Small complex of only 5 Units.

Aircon to loungeroom & main bedroom

Main bedroom with balcony

Both rooms have free standing cupboards (large main bedroom)

Modern refurbished bathroom

Polished floors to bedrooms, carpet to lounge and stairway

Screens throughout and blinds to all windows

Single covered carport at rear of complex

