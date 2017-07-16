Top 11 places to watch the sunset in Gladstone

OVERFLOWING in natural beauty, the Gladstone region is a hot spring for residents and visitors looking for things to explore in the area.

Home to stunning fishing spots, national parks, and gorgeous beaches, there truly is something for everyone here.

Though we all have our own likes and dislikes, there's no point denying the widespread popularity of a good old sunset.

After all, you'd be hard pressed to find someone who hasn't snapped a photo of one at least once in their life.

For some, the sinking sun marks not only the end of the day but the beginning of the next.

For others, the moments before the sun disappears below the horizon provide rare photo opportunities where the sky transforms into a kaleidoscope of unique colours and patterns.

Admit it, everyone enjoys a good sunset - so here's 11 great places you can go to see one today:

1. Round Hill Lookout

Location: Boles St, West Gladstone

The Round Hill Lookout at West Gladstone offers visitors a breathtaking view of Gladstone.

Spectacular at both sunset and sunrise, this lookout is one of the best spots in Gladstone to view the surrounding area.

2. Canoe Point

Location: Canoe Point Road, Tannum Sands

Gladstone's unique natural environment is put on broad display at Canoe Point, with walking and bike trails, beachside boardwalks, bushland reserves and windswept dunes readily available for all.

If you come here to kick back and enjoy a sunset, you'll find a sheltered picnic area and river beach to the west of Canoe Point, with a 'surfing' beach to the east.

Rose McLeod got the timing right for this photo of Tannum Sands beach. contributed

3. Tannum Sands Beach

Location: Tannum Sands

Spend a romantic sunset on Tannum Beach any day of the week.

4. Spinnaker Park

Location: Alf O'Rourke Dr, Callemondah

Spinnaker Park is identified as the city's most popular foreshore attraction and an ideal destination if you're looking for sunset views.

The park is an all-in-one attraction, with harbour views, spectacular parklands, a 2.5km walking track, native wetlands, landscaped picnic areas, barbecue facilities and a man-made beach cove.

The climb up Mout Larcom may be tough, but the sunset views are worth the trouble.

5. Mount Larcom

The 623m climb is described as a "challenging and interesting climb" and can take about two hours to reach the top. The reward is a view of the Gladstone area, rural lands and the harbour.

To make sure you don't miss the sunset, ensure you give yourself ample time to climb. Depending on fitness, it's recommended you set aside 2 to 3 hours for the ascent.

6. Auckland Hill Lookout

Location: Bishops Dr, Gladstone

The lookout on top of Auckland Hill offers a view over Port Curtis and the Gladstone Marina as well as Curtis and Facing Islands. Near the lookout is the top of a cliff-face waterfall and a walk down to Auckland Inlet and the East Shores Precinct

Sunset over the Gladstone Marina. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong

7. Gladstone Marina

This marina's first-class amenities and location earned Queensland's first gold-star marina award in 2013.

The Gladstone Marina is the spot to access the southern window of the Great Barrier Reef and the truly beautiful waters at Heron Island, North West Island and Lady Elliott Island.

8. Radar Hill

Location: Goondoon St, Gladstone

An area close to where the TV towers are, the Radar Hill Lookout is central and easy to access for those living near the CBD.

Yellow Patch is on the western side of the north-eastern tip of Curtis Island Contributed by Anthony Constance

9. Yellow Patch

Location: Yellow Patch about 30km north of Gladstone.

The secluded beach and camping area can only be reached by boat and is a suitable destination for people wanting to escape from their every day surroundings.

10. Eurimbula National Park

Location: 10km from Agnes Water

Eurimbula National Park has loads on offer for visitors. If you're wanting to make a day out of it rather than just driving up for the sunset, you can explore Eurimbula Creek by boat or canoe at high tide.

There's also a walking track available.

Out and About at the Calliope River. Paul Braven

11. Calliope River

The Calliope River offers people a secluded, private escape from city life.