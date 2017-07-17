Top 10 serious crash hot spots revealed by RACQ

Crash on the corner of Fitzroy and Bolsover Streets Photo Lisa Benoit / The Morning Bulletin

THE latest Department of Transport and Main Roads crash frequency data, released to RACQ, revealed nearly 150 serious collisions occurred at the worst crash hot spots across Queensland between January 2014 and December 2016, resulting in 198 serious casualties.

RACQ's Renee Smith said the intersection at Tennyson and Victoria Streets in Mackay was the worst location for serious crashes, following nine incidents in the past three years.

Cnr Tennyson Street & Victoria Street, Mackay. Google Maps

"This is one of the last intersections in the busy CBD area that hasn't been converted to a much safer roundabout or signalised junction, so motorists are simply not giving way correctly here,” Ms Smith said.

"Safety improvements such as upgrading the intersection into a roundabout would go a long way to reducing the number of serious crashes.”

Ms Smith said all levels of government needed to examine why these crashes were repeatedly occurring at these locations.

"We call on the Queensland Government and local authorities state-wide to prioritise these locations and invest in safety upgrades,” she said.

"The Black Spot program has been very successful in reducing the number of collisions at identified crash hot spots and continued investment is required for safer roads.”

Ms Smith said in the meantime, the onus was on motorists to navigate intersections safely.

"It's simple things like taking your time, giving way correctly, obeying traffic signals and signs and maintaining a safe following distance which can reduce the likelihood of crashes.”

Queensland intersections with the greatest frequency of serious crashes (fatal and hospitalisation)

January 1, 2014 to December, 31 2016.

1) Tennyson Street & Victoria Street, Mackay. Serious crashes: 9, Serious casualties: 10.

A Hyundai SUV after being involved in a road traffic crash on the corners of Victoria Street and Tennyson Street in Mackay. Jarred Sferruzzi

2) Beerburrum Road & Pumicestone Road, Caboolture. Serious crashes: 7, Serious casualties: 14.

3) Greenbank Road & Mount Lindesay Highway, North Maclean. Serious crashes: 7, Serious casualties: 11.

4) Newnham Road & Wecker Road, Mount Gravatt. Serious crashes: 7, Serious casualties: 9.

5) Boundary Road & Mount Lindesay Arterial Road (Boundary Road), Coopers Plains. Serious crashes: 7, Serious casualties: 8.

6) Bruce Highway & Dohles Rocks Road, Griffin. Serious crashes: 7, Serious casualties: 7.

7) Archerfield Road & Azalea Street, Inala. Serious crashes: 6, Serious casualties: 10.

8) Mount Lindesay Arterial Road (Beaudesert Road) & Hellawell Road / Learoyd Road, Sunnybank Hills. Serious crashes: 6, Serious casualties: 8.

9) Bolsover Street & Rockhampton - Yeppoon Road (Fitzroy Street), Rockhampton. Serious crashes: 6, Serious casualties: 7.

Cnr Bolsover Street & Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road (Fitzroy Street), Rockhampton. Google Maps

10) Gympie Arterial Road & Webster Road, Aspley. Serious crashes: 6, Serious casualties: 7.