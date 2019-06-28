Top 10 reasons why Gladstone is better than Rockhampton

GLADSTONE, it's your time to step up.

Facebook page S--t Towns of Australia will pit Gladstone against Rockhampton in the next stage of its S--t Town Showdown 2019.

In round one Bundaberg was crowned better than Gladstone by 75 per cent of 14,000 voters.

But the next round against Rocky should be a walk in the park for Gladstone.

To inject a sense of civic pride, outgoing GAPDL chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite spoke about our region's highlights.

He said Gladstone was the "absolute envy of the whole east coast".

"Gladstone is the epicentre of all things that are good," Mr Branthwaite said.

One main reason he points out is the city's location and access to the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

"The Gladstone Region covers (as south as) Lady Elliot Island all the way through to North-West Island," he said.

Mr Branthwaite also credited the diverse demographics and features of the Gladstone Region.

"Most of us have come from all over the world for work and never went home," Mr Branthwaite said.

"You can work, rest and play here - it's quite unique."

As a keen fisherman, Mr Branthwaite said he believed Gladstone had a better marine ecosystem than Rockhampton.

"As soon as that river floods, it becomes unusable. There's only two species (of fish) they can really target," he said.

"The water is absolutely filthy."

Meanwhile back in Gladstone, there is a full range of fishing species right around the harbour.

"We've got crystal-clear water where there's soft and hard corals growing in one side of the bay, while on the other side we've got the estuary water," Mr Branthwaite said.

Fish such as flathead, bream, mangrove jack, barramundi and salmon can be caught at various locations in Gladstone harbour.

"It's quite dynamic this place," he said.

Still not convinced? Well, here are the top ten light-hearted reasons why Gladstone is better than Rockhampton.

10. Gladstone has an Aldi

Aldi, it's the golden egg of supermarkets in Australia. Shoppers across the country fight to grab one of the hotly-wanted weekly specials from the centre aisle. In addition, Aldi has its fair share of unique items. Halloumi fries, baked camembert - you name it. Gladstone had access to the German juggernaut since 2017. While Rockhampton will get their fix soon, we're pretty chuffed Aldi picked us over them for the first store in Central Queensland.

9. Gladstone has accessible green space

With the Gladstone Marina, Spinnaker Park, East Shores and Tondoon Botanic Gardens all a stone's throw away from the CBD, residents are blessed with relaxing in green spaces.

8. Location, location, location

Gladstone has a natural advantage with its location on the coast line. With the Port of Gladstone and marina tightly integrated to the fabric of the city, we have great access to what's on our doorstep - such as being the gateway to Heron Island. In addition, cruise ship visits bring a stable number of tourists to the town throughout the year.

7. scUber

Did Great Keppel Island get picked for the world first ride-sharing submarine? Nope, it was Heron Island. The scUber service has been considered a success with 16 people purchasing tickets in less than five minutes.

6. Sexy town

Gladstone was crowned Australia's sexiest town by sex toy website Lovehoney. The Harbour City topped the list in the sales of vibrators, butt plugs and anal toys. Rockhampton was placed 10th. We clearly have more fun in the bedroom.

5. Tannum Sands is nicer than Yeppoon

Canoe Point looks absolutely stunning and it's not as busy as its northern Capricorn Coast counterpart. Plus, our beach is bigger.

4. Gladstone Harbour Festival

Nothing comes close in Rocky to our annual Harbour Festival. Combined with the arrival of yachts in the Brisbane to Gladstone race, Gladstone is buzzing with activity every Easter.

3. Fishing spots

As Darryl Branthwaite said above, Gladstone is a mecca for great fishing in Central Queensland. Keen anglers can not only put out the line locally in Gladstone - but can either go to other places like Lake Awoonga, Auckland Creek or other estuaries across the region. In addition, we have access to great deep sea fishing off our coast. In addition, Auckland Creek doesn't flood.

2. A Backbone of the State Economy

Rockhampton may be home to many state government and federal government branches and considered the administrative capital of Central Queensland. However, Gladstone contributes directly to the state economy in a big way through our industry and port.

1. Gladstone's Town Culture and Lower Crime Rate

Gladstone's just a great city all up. We're big enough to make an impact in Queensland but we're still small enough to be a tight-knit community. We have friendly people and we're surrounded by amazing environment. Not to mention, we have a lower crime rate than Rockhampton. Where else would you want to live?

Don't agree with our list or have other things to contribute? Tell us below in the comments about what makes Gladstone great.