‘Top 10 hitlists’: Gangs on radar in massive police blitz

Police have set their sights on top 10 offenders, revealing 545 people arrested on hundreds of charges.

POLICE are hunting "top 10 hitlists" of the worst criminals, with a new operation nabbing hundreds of people including members of the notorious car-thieving juvenile Northside Gang.

High-risk criminals, many recidivist offenders, are among the 545 people arrested in Operation Sierra Window covering the state's southern policing region.

Police charged 89 people with car theft, 85 people with 196 burglary offences, 15 people with robbery offences, 191 people with 348 breaches of bail and 165 people with 238 breaches of domestic violence orders.

Officers have also arrested 189 people on return to prison and fail to appear warrants and visited more than 1000 people a part of court-imposed bail conditions.

Southern regional crime co-ordinator detective acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said the targeted operation had led to reductions in person and property crime in the region.

He had police teams across the Moreton, Ipswich, Darling Downs and Southwest districts involved.

Northside Gang members flaunting their crimes on social media.

"Whether it by doing their curfew checks at night, banging on their doors or arresting people wanted on outstanding warrants or breaches of DV," Supt Kelly said.

"Each district themselves have their own individual DTACS or MTACS, known as a district tasking and co-ordination committee, that meets every morning to determine who are the top 10 offenders within their respective districts.

"From that we then look at detailing resources to directly targeting those high-risk offenders.

"That dedication to attacking those particular high-risk offenders, whether they be adults or juveniles, has helped to keep our crime rate at bay at this time."

Police have targeted known criminals, including the Northside Gang, in recent mass arrests.

Despite the number of arrests for car theft there had been a reduction in stolen cars.

"A good example of that is the Northside Gang, where some of those particular offenders are linked with areas in Moreton district and they flow into Brisbane district as well," Supt Kelly said.

"We've been able to directly target some of those persons of interest and make arrests

"The majority of these people that we have targeted have recidivist behaviour and that's the reason why we do target the particular top 10 in each district each week so we can try to curb their behaviour or engage them with referral services.

Police have urged Queenslanders to be more vigilant with cars.

"It could be in the youth justice space where they can be referred."

Supt Kelly estimated about 60 per cent of stolen cars were through the theft of keys at homes. People in regional communities could do more to protect their belongings, he said.

"Car keys or vehicles are still being left unattended, at time being left with keys in the vehicle as well, particularly in rural settings," he said.

"Our message is that people be more vigilant around their cars."

Money, wallets and small electronic devices were also targeted.

"You are not getting that typical crook breaking into a home, taking a plasma TV and putting it in the back of the car and driving off," Supt Kelly said.

"It's all those small items now which can be offloaded or kept for themselves."

