Top 10 cheapest houses on the market in the Gladstone region

NOW IS the time to buy in Gladstone, or so we keep hearing.

So if you're looking to take the next step in your life but aren't looking to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars, we've compiled a list of the best houses on the market, in order of the cheapest.

19 Scenery St, West Gladstone

19 Scenery St West Gladstone

Price: $119,000

Selling Point: The property has 2 bedrooms; both with air-conditioning, T & G walls and high ceilings throughout.

* Off the lounge there's a combined dining/kitchen off the lounge with the kitchen being in an original condition.

* New carpet has been installed to the lounge and sunroom although if you prefer timber floors then pine boards could be polished to enhance the character.

* Set on 405m2 block on the CBD fringe, this home has the potential to be restored to its former glory.

Details.

3167 Lowmead Rd, Lowmead

3167 Lowmead Rd

Price: $120,000

Selling Point: This huge 1518m2 block has enough land to be self sufficient to grow your own vegetables, more fruit trees and raise some chooks to lay the eggs.

A wrap-around verandah on two sides and features an open plan lounge, dining and kitchen.

There are 2 bedrooms, main with built-in, bathroom with exhaust fan & light, separate toilet and laundry. It provides high ceilings with fans in the lounge, kitchen and two bedrooms.

Details.

50 Golding St, Barney Pt

50 Golding St, Barney Pt

Price: $139,000

Selling Point: Neat and tidy, freshly painted home only a short drive into the centre of town



* Spacious living areas with polished timber floors, ceiling fans incorporating living and dining space



* Generous kitchen with ample cupboard space and an electric stove



* Three good-sized bedrooms with polished timber floors, built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans



* Bathroom incorporates shower over a bathtub, vanity unit and toilet



* Utility room with laundry tub; linen cupboard in hall; electric hot water



* Side access through double gates to a big, fully fenced backyard; single carport

Details.

8 Butler St, Yarwun

8 Butler St

Price: $155,000

Selling point: Located in the peaceful county village of Yarwun, this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the growing family or those seeking a quite village lifestyle. Located only 20km to the Gladstone CBD, the home features features one serviceable bathroom, wide wrap-around verandah and air-conditioning.

Details.

00 Monto Rd, Builyan

00 Monto Rd Builyan Qld 4680

Price: $155,000

Selling point: The high set home on the property features 2 bedrooms,1 with built in robes, a built in kitchen, lounge room, office and bath room. There are verandahs on the front and side of the home.

The home is connected to the Builyan water supply, is in , and walking distance to the primary school high school bus passes the gate of the property.

Details.

98 Dalrymple Dr, Toolooa

98 Dalrymple Drive Toolooa

Price: $159,000

Selling Point: An open plan kitchen, dining and lounge with ceiling fans to keep you cool during those hot summer days.



This home features three bedrooms complete with mirrored built in wardrobes and ceiling fans with a split a/c to the master.



The kitchen includes laminex benches and cupboards, free standing electric oven and stove with plenty of bench and cupboard space.



The bathroom features vanity and shower over bath with separate toilet, with a linen storage cupboard located in the hallway.



There is a separate laundry off the hallway with access to the back yard which also houses two garden sheds for additional storage.

Details

51 Wattle St, New Auckland

51 Wattle Street New Auckland

Price: $165,000

Selling Point: Internally, the property features 3 large air-conditioned bedrooms and large open plan bathroom. A modern kitchen is offered adjoining the living area.



The open area under the house provides a laundry and concrete area suitable for parking and storage. A shade sail provided additional covered car accommodation or entertainment area.

Details.

20 Paterson St, West Gladstone

20 Paterson Street West Gladstone

Price: $169,000

Selling Point: Three bedrooms, living and dining area, full length screened verandah, original kitchen, Separate lock garage facility, plus additional storage

Details.

28 Drynan Dr, Calliope

28 Drynan Dr, Calliope

Price: $169,000

Selling point: three built-in bedrooms, easy maintenance tiled living areas, neat bathroom, fully fenced elevated position - 746m2 (approx) allotment, close to shopping, schools and restaurants, single secure vehicle accommodation.

28 Squire St, Toolooa

28 Squire St Toolooa

Price: Open to offers - now $175,000

Selling point: Open plan living and dining with ceiling fans throughout.



The kitchen complete with electric upright stove, oven and plenty of bench and cupboard space is at the heart of the home.



This home features 3 spacious bedrooms with built in wardrobes to the master and 2nd bedroom and also a box a/c installed to the master to keep you nice and cool on those warm summer days and a tv port for added convenience.



The main bathroom features a shower over bath, vanity and linen cupboard for added storage and separate toilet for added convenience.



A separate laundry with added storage cupboard is also provided.

Details.