Declan Cooley
21st Feb 2017
BIRDS EYE VIEW: A snapshot of Goondoon St from drone footage.
BIRDS EYE VIEW: A snapshot of Goondoon St from drone footage. Queensland Aerial

THESE days if you've got a phone and internet connection you can access any market place you like at the tips of your fingers.

And with the amount of action taking place on Gladstone classified Facebook pages, plenty of businesses have taken on the task of selling their businesses and belongings on their own.

The owners of Dewy Drop café in Gladstone are advertising the sale of their business on Gumtree and said they had received "quite a few” genuine enquiries.

"Gumtree is a great platform to sell anything, including a business. We wrote "genuine enquiries only” and that's what we got,” Harry Dewhirst said.

Mr Dewhirst said he and his wife Pene had made the decision to put Dewy Drop on the market recently after Mrs Dewhirst found out she was expecting the couple's first child and wanted to focus on family.

"It's been great ... there's a heap of foot traffic and a variety of events we get out to,” Mr Dewhirst said.

"We've got quite a few regulars but it's a convenient spot for every day shoppers and there is potential for food down the track.”

But if you like the idea of being your own boss and want to have a crack at running a small business in Gladstone, here are the top 10 businesses for sale on Gumtree.

Dewy Drop $45,000 (negotiable)

"Highly popular espresso bar at the best location in town! Melbourne-style coffee cart outside a major supermarket and plaza in Gladstone, Central QLD. Regular clientele, mobile coffee app, top of the line equipment, serving a specialty coffee bean and local products. Massive 6-figure turnover with huge potential for growth.” Click here.

Spice In $39,000 (negotiable)

"Gladstone's famous South African/Indian/Asian grocery store is for sale. The shop located in the heart of Gladstone city in busy Tank Street near to Woolworths and shopping mall. Easy to run business and if needed, all training and contacts will be provided. Cheap rent and out goings. Flexible lease, can continue the current contract or sign for a new one.” Click here.

Beauty Salon Be Pampered $79,000

"It is with great regret we are selling our salon due to our expanding family. Be Pampered is a high end award winning salon established well over 20 years in the Gladstone area with a regular client base.” Click here.

Galleon Pizza and Takeaway $99,000

"Situated in a popular shopping precinct, Galleon Pizza & Takeaway is a well-established local business with an excellent reputation and it is the only pizza shop in town. Boasting solid financials, the business has been serving up delicious takeaway food, burgers and pizzas to Tannum locals for over 20 years.” Click here.

Miriam Vale Coffee House and residence $450,000

"The Café has a fully equipped kitchen with walk in cold room, service area, store room, indoor and outdoor eating areas. The simple menu consists of country style breakfasts, burgers, sandwiches, homemade pies and pizzas, and the usual deep fried foods. We use Merlo coffee and compliment this with locally made slices and biscuits.” Click here.

The Big Giraffe Café $349,000

"The Big Giraffe Caf and Studio Galleries is located on the Bruce Hwy in the township of Bororen. This enchanting business offers a lucrative income and lifestyle opportunity. The cafe provides a destination stopover and tourist attraction where patrons can relax with homemade "meals or "takeaways” in open air alfresco dining and enjoy the studio gallery.” Click here.

Dog wash franchise $40,900

Click here to find out more.

Resort café/restaurant (negotiable)

"Resort Cafe & Bar is on the market as a whole purchase or a part share purchase. Re-opened in July 16 after extensive renovations and showing solid returns. Available to be purchased at cost price due to one partner needing to return south due to family reasons.” Click here.

Indian and Mediterranean restaurant (negotiable)

"Indian & Mediterranean restaurant for sale in heart of Gladstone. New furniture and appliances, selling due to change in personal circumstances. Good prime location at the Gladstone NightOwl centre.” Click here.

Canvas art/printing business $6,500

"www.canvasartonline.com.au offers an exclusive line of canvas art prints which allows customers to have stunning masterpieces in their own homes and offices without paying the big dollars framing shops charge. It is the only website to offer such a large range of canvas art prints online to choose from to be printed or of course are able to upload their own images and create different sized canvases or collages to be printed.” Click here.

