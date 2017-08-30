Toowoomba’s Reno Lads close to finishing $300k job

Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall, also known as the Reno Lads, have nearly finished their latest renovation called Project Newtown.

THE Toowoomba couple famous for turning old Queenslanders into timeless classics have revealed they are close to finishing their biggest renovation job yet.

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall, known online as the Reno Lads, are expecting to take their latest property "Project Newtown" to market in mid-June.

The Russell St house renovation, which will cost roughly $300,000 all up, was originally going to be the couple's family home when they bought it in late 2017.

But a combination of factors, including a 12-month delay due to issues with the Toowoomba Regional Council's planning department, meant the boys decided they would put it up for sale when it was finished.

"We were coy about Project Newtown because it was going to be our forever home," Nelson said.

"The biggest challenge we have had out of Project Newtown was trying to get an answer and consistent feedback from the council.

"We essentially got the approval on Christmas Eve of last year, then we had to wait for the New Year because our builder was taking a well-deserve break, then we hit the ground running in January."

The renovation will triple the floorspace of the previously-modest two-bedroom worker's cottage, with the property set to feature a number of heritage pieces like a 100-year-old mantelpiece.

"When we bought it originally, it was a two bedroom house with a kitchen and tiny lounge room, and it had a tacked-on bathroom behind it," Nelson said.

"It will now be four bedrooms, a formal living room, a master bathroom with freestanding stone bathtub.

"Being Toowoomba, there's also a massive wraparound deck that's undercover.

"We've got floor boards from Tassie, and we've also captured a lot of historic pieces, like the 100-year-old mantelpiece from the Sunshine Coast.

"These pieces go into making a special house."

The property is being built by Clayton Jesse Constructions, which the couple praised for his professionalism and work.

Nelson said he considered Newtown to be one of Toowoomba's best-value suburbs.

"Project Newtown is just over 700sq m of land, you don't get that with other suburbs," he said.

"That's one of the suburbs with some of the best growth in Toowoomba."

The couple has more than one reason to celebrate, with their first baby to be born via an IVF surrogate later this month.

To follow the progress, head to the website or find them on Facebook.