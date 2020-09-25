Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Toowoomba’s best personal trainer revealed

Tobi Loftus
by and Tobi Loftus, tobi.loftus@thechronice.com.au
25th Sep 2020 2:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR Lochie Wagner, being a PT is all about helping his clients through their personal fitness journey, both physically and mentally.

"It's definitely the best part of the job," he said.

 

Lochie Wagner, personal trainer, The Bar has won an award.
Lochie Wagner, personal trainer, The Bar has won an award.

 

"To see their change, in lifestyle habits, how they approach things like workouts, their mindset and mentality.

"Watching them grow is quite phenomenal."

Lochie, who owns and operates The Bar Health and Fitness, was recently named Toowoomba's best personal trainer by The Chronicle's readers.

He was one of four PTs at The Bar nominated for the title.

"I'm very appreciative of everyone voting," he said.

 

Lochie Wagner, personal trainer, The Bar has won an award.
Lochie Wagner, personal trainer, The Bar has won an award.

 

"It's nice and heartwarming.

"The reason why I think we work well here at The Bar is we put a lot of time and effort into understanding our clients, getting to know them, and helping them fall in love with fitness."

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ holiday hotspot ranks highly with travellers

        Premium Content CQ holiday hotspot ranks highly with travellers

        Destinations A CQ holiday destination gem ranked highly on a travel website’s new list recently.

        REVEALED: Top riders to watch as motocross champs visit CQ

        Premium Content REVEALED: Top riders to watch as motocross champs visit CQ

        News Motocross guns in both women’s and veterans classes face-off at Benaraby track.

        ‘Not to be missed’: Council hosting business info sessions

        Premium Content ‘Not to be missed’: Council hosting business info sessions

        News The Gladstone Regional Council are encouraging owners and managers of businesses to...

        Meet Gladstone’s four new police officers

        Premium Content Meet Gladstone’s four new police officers

        News Four new Queensland Police Academy graduates from South East Queensland have been...