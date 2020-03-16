Menu
Temperatures plunged to 11 degrees this morning.
Toowoomba temperatures plummet over night

Alexia Austin
16th Mar 2020 10:09 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM
THE TOOWOOMBA temperature plummeted to 11.3 degrees last night, leaving residents to shiver through the coldest night in months.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said the minimum was well below the monthly average.

"The average minimum temperature for March is 16.5 degrees - so even for March it is quite cold," Mr Kennedy said.

"It's likely to stay three to four degrees below average, both maximum and minimums, for the next couple of days.

"Later in the week we'll have the next trough, which will bring hotter air."

Mr Kennedy said the new weather pattern would lift temperatures at the weekend.

"By Saturday things will start to heat up and Sunday should be the hottest day," Mr Kennedy said.

"We are predicting highs of 32 to 33 degrees on Sunday.

"The trough will then weaken out on Monday and temperatures will drop again."

He added there was little chance of rain this week.

