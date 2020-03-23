Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Toowoomba school staff member diagnosed with COVID-19

Tobi Loftus
by
23rd Mar 2020 8:49 AM | Updated: 9:06 AM

A ST Joseph's College staff member has tested positive to COVID-19, the Diocese of Toowoomba Catholic Schools has announced. 

The organisation's executive director Dr Patrick Coughlan said the staff member tested positive after a period of self-isolation.

"Advice from Queensland Health is that the staff member was not infectious whilst in attendance at the College prior to self-isolating, and consequently there is no increased risk to students or staff," Dr Coughlan said.

"As a result, students and staff do not need to be isolated nor does the College need to close. 

"The parent community has been informed and further updates will continue if necessary. 

"The staff member will remain isolated until cleared by the relevant medical professionals to return to work. 

coronaviruspromo

"The College continues to remain in contact with health professionals and will follow any advice received to ensure the safety of students and staff."

Seven people have so far been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Toowoomba.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus toowoomba covid 19 editors picks toowoomba education
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidates reveal: How to boost city’s economy

        Candidates reveal: How to boost city’s economy

        News CAMPAIGNS for the 2020 Gladstone Regional Council elections are heating up with just five days of campaigning to go.

        COVID-19: Council calls special meeting as election looms

        premium_icon COVID-19: Council calls special meeting as election looms

        News Gladstone Regional Council to investigate COVID-19 support package.

        Artist’s plea: Healthcare workers need support too

        premium_icon Artist’s plea: Healthcare workers need support too

        News SOMETHING as simple as mowing their lawn or asking “are you OK” could make a big...

        ECQ strengthens rules, elections forge on amid pandemic

        premium_icon ECQ strengthens rules, elections forge on amid pandemic

        News It will be an election day like no other in history.