John McVeigh.
John McVeigh. Bev Lacey
Politics

Toowoomba MP makes major career announcement

Tobi Loftus
by
18th Sep 2020 9:08 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM
FEDERAL Member for Groom John McVeigh has this morning announced he will resign from Federal Parliament.

Dr McVeigh submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the House of Representatives this morning. It is effective immediately.

He said he was resigning to spend more time with his wife, Anita, who has been in and out of hospital with an illness.

"Close friends and family are aware that my wife Anita successfully overcame significant illness and surgery in 2018," Dr McVeigh said.

"A further relapse earlier this year that required hospitalisation in Sydney was a tremendous shock to my family.

"That's been the cause for significant reflection over recent months. We are truly blessed as a family that her health is on the improve again.

"It's my family's priority to keep it that way. Hence my need to stand down from being a Federal Member of Parliament."

He said it was not a decision he took lightly.

"I regret what will be a short term disruption here in Groom," he said.

"Whilst I have been humbled to hold a variety of roles in public office, there was nothing more rewarding than working with local constituents, businesses, school communities and other organisations on their issues.

"I wish whoever becomes the next Federal Member for Groom all the very best." 

The second term MP made the announcement outside his electorate office just after 9.15am.

It followed an all-staff staff meeting at 9am.

Dr McVeigh was first elected to Federal Parliament at the 2016 election, and was re-elected in 2019, with 70.48 per cent of the two party preferred vote.

He served as the Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government from 2017 to 2018, under Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. 

He was previously the state MP for Toowoomba South, and before that was a Toowoomba Regional Councillor.

Dr McVeigh's resignation will trigger a by-election in the seat, and take's the government down to 76 'seats in the House of Representatives, a one seat majority.

More to come.

