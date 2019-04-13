Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Toowoomba man killed in Warrego Highway crash near Oakey

Tara Miko
by
13th Apr 2019 7:59 AM | Updated: 8:29 AM

A TOOWOOMBA man has died in a two-vehicle-crash near Oakey last night.

The two vehicles collided about 2km from the Oakey turn-off, at Oakey Creek Bridge, on the Warrego Highway about 9.30pm.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and a specialty unit, and Queensland Ambulance paramedics including critical care were called to the incident by police.

A 47-year-old Harlaxton man was entrapped in the vehicle and had suffered critical injuries.

He died at the scene.

Two people in the second vehicle, a Barney View woman, 47, and a 49-year-old male passenger, were both trapped in the car.

Firefighters cut the pair from the vehicle as paramedics treated them at the scene.

The woman suffered injuries to her pelvis, while the male suffered chest injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash oakey toowoomba toowoomba police toowoomba traffic warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Solar industry hits back at new Queensland regulations

    premium_icon Solar industry hits back at new Queensland regulations

    Business A COMPANY planning to build a solar farm in Gladstone worries new regulations could force it to hire out-of-town workers.

    'People see us and join in': Hula hoops have town in a spin

    premium_icon 'People see us and join in': Hula hoops have town in a spin

    Community The group formed from a love of hula hooping

    Local achievers wanted for community awards

    premium_icon Local achievers wanted for community awards

    News There are six categories up for nomination

    Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

    premium_icon Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

    News 52 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open