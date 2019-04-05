Toowoomba man blew .217 after almost crashing into cop car

The driver blew more than four times the legal limit.

IT WAS fortunate the other driver was a police officer with driving skills that allowed him to evade a drunk-driver who almost side-swiped his car at a Kearneys Spring intersection, a Toowoomba court has heard.

The police officer in a marked police vehicle had narrowly avoided a crash with the Ford Cherokee after it failed to give way as it turned into the Kmart car park on the evening of March 6, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

The officer approached the car and spoke to the driver, Daniel Patrick Harrip, who had a strong smell of alcohol, police prosecutor Julia Wheaton told the court.

During a subsequent breath analysis, the 48-year-old returned a breath/alcohol reading of 0.217, Senior Constable Wheaton said.

While the arresting officer had not provided a certificate to allege previous offences, Harrip had returned a breath/alcohol reading of 0.278 after being pulled over by police in 2014, Snr Const. Wheaton told the court.

The self-represented Harrip pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor and failing to give way.

The self-employed painter told the court he was no longer drinking alcohol and in the lead-up to the incident had gone through a number of family stresses.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan noted Harrip's reading had been "extremely high" and that it was just fortunate that a police officer had been in the other vehicle with driving skills that allowed him to avoid an accident.

Ms Keegan fined Harrip a total $1800 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for two years.