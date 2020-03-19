Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Toowoomba high school staff member self-isolates

19th Mar 2020 8:28 AM

A STAFF member at a Toowoomba high school and their family have gone into isolation, following recent contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19.

According to a letter distributed to parents this morning, the staff member works at Harristown State High School but the school is not required to take extra steps currently.

"I have been advised by one of our staff members that following recent contact with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19, as a precautionary measure, the staff member and their family have placed themselves in self-isolation for a period of 14 days," the letter from executive principal Ken Green reads.

"There is no need for our school to do anything else at this stage, but I wanted to share this information as a reminder to us all to be alert to the need for extra care with health and hygiene as we confront this illness."

"I want to assure you that we will continue to follow the advice of Queensland Health and we will continue to monitor staff and students as we continue through this prolonged event."

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks harristown state high school toowoomba schools
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in hospital after two-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Man in hospital after two-vehicle crash

        News A MAN has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in New Auckland this morning.

        • 19th Mar 2020 9:18 AM
        Toilet paper chaos causing issues for region’s sewerage

        premium_icon Toilet paper chaos causing issues for region’s sewerage

        News The council is urging residents to not flush anything other than toilet paper in a...

        • 19th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
        Q AND A: Candidates have big plans for first term

        premium_icon Q AND A: Candidates have big plans for first term

        News FROM attracting investment into aged-care services to securing State and Federal...

        ‘Health and safety first’: Major industries on COVID-19

        premium_icon ‘Health and safety first’: Major industries on COVID-19

        News MAJOR Gladstone industries have urged employees to restrict non-essential travel...