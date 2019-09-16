Menu
Soccer

Toowoomba Football League replay: Willowburn vs Garden City

15th Sep 2019 10:30 AM | Updated: 12:06 PM
Subscriber only

 

We livestreamed all four senior grand finals where Toowoomba powerhouse club Willowburn hoped to secure a premiership hat-trick.

Just click on the play button on the video above to catch up on all the action from Toowoomba's Clive Berghofer Stadium on Sunday.

Toowoomba Football League grand finals: 

SUNDAY

9am Conference Men: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans.
11am Championship Men: Willowburn vs Garden City.
1pm Premier Women: Willowburn vs Rockville.
3pm Premier Men: Willowburn vs USQ FC.

