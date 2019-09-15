Menu
Soccer

Toowoomba Football League live: Willowburn vs Garden City

15th Sep 2019 10:30 AM | Updated: 12:06 PM
CLICK PLAY IN THE PLAYER ABOVE TO WATCH ALL THE ACTION  OF TODAY'S MATCH LIVE!

The Chronicle will livestream all four senior grand finals with Toowoomba powerhouse club Willowburn hoping to secure a premiership hat-trick.

Just click on the play button on the video above to join the action to tune in to all the action at Toowoomba's Clive Berghofer Stadium.

A replay of the matches will also be available after the games have concluded.

Toowoomba Football League grand finals: 

SUNDAY

9am Conference Men: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans.
11am Championship Men: Willowburn vs Garden City.
1pm Premier Women: Willowburn vs Rockville.
3pm Premier Men: Willowburn vs USQ FC.

