Toowoomba Football League: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans

Toowoomba Football League grand finals:

SUNDAY

9am Conference Men: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans.

11am Championship Men: Willowburn vs Garden City.

1pm Premier Women: Willowburn vs Rockville.

3pm Premier Men: Willowburn vs USQ FC.