Toowoomba Football League: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans
This livestream is now over, but don't worry if you missed it. Come back later and you can watch a full replay of the game.
We will livestream all four senior grand finals with Toowoomba powerhouse club Willowburn hoping to secure a premiership hat-trick.
Toowoomba Football League grand finals:
SUNDAY
9am Conference Men: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans.
11am Championship Men: Willowburn vs Garden City.
1pm Premier Women: Willowburn vs Rockville.
3pm Premier Men: Willowburn vs USQ FC.