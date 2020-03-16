Menu
Health

Toowoomba CBD business asks employees to stay home

16th Mar 2020 9:32 AM | Updated: 10:48 AM
A TOOWOOMBA business has told its staff to stay home amid growing concerns about coronavirus across the region.

Linniar, which employs 17 people across two offices at Ruthven St's Walton Stores precinct and Margaret St, has asked employees to work from home from noon today.

They will work from home until further notice.

The decision follows the opening of drive-through fever testing clinics at Baillie Henderson Hospital, part of Queensland Health's plan to slow spread of the virus.

More than 300 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Australia.

Do you know of any other businesses asking their staff to work from home? Email news@thechronicle.com.au.

Toowoomba Chronicle

