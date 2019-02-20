FANG FUN: newborn’s surprise for parents

Mila McCaa is now six weeks old was born with a single tooth. Picture Glenn Hampson

GOLD Coast midwives had never seen a newborn smile quite like that of Mila McCaa.

Entering the world with a toothy grin, the now six week old has a head start on her peers.

Mila was born already equipped with a single tooth, known as a natal tooth, affecting one child in every few thousand.

The pearly white came as a delivery room shock to Mila's parents, Kayla and Jamie McCaa.

"When she was first born Jamie was the first to spot it when the doctors had her. I heard them talking and thought what had I created, but she is so beautiful and the tooth makes her smile even better," the first time mum said.

"The doctors were shocked as well. A few of them said it was rare.

"I was told by a midwife that the tooth could be an extra (and) just fall out when the baby teeth start to come through."

Mrs McCaa, of Upper Coomera, was also quick to explain that Mila's smile isn't as sinister as people might imagine for a breastfeeding mother.

"Everyone asks me if she bites but no, she is fine," she laughed.

"There was talk of needing to get it removed if she had feeding trouble but I am glad we didn't.

"I think it is just something that makes Mila look special."

Gold Coast dentist Frank Page said that in his 25 years in the profession he had not seen a natal tooth.

"It is quite uncommon but not unheard of," said Dr Page, of Dental Implant and Aesthetics Southport.

"Usually the central incisors are expected to erupt between eight and 12 months of age and then progress further back in the mouth, so having them at birth is early."

Dr Page said external factors during Mila's development were unlikely to have contributed to the tooth being there at birth.

"It is purely genetics - like some kids are born with extra hair, others aren't," he said.

"It is only becomes a little traumatic for mum when the bub learns how to bite."