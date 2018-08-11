Menu
STEM TEAM: MP Ken O'Dowd addressed Toolooa High School students to discuss the importance of future jobs in the STEM industry Greg Bray
News

Toolooa students embrace STEM careers of future

Gregory Bray
by
11th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

ENROLMENTS in STEM subjects are at a 20-year low, despite projections indicating that 75 per cent of the fastest growing occupations will require STEM skills.

Which is why the CSIRO, MPs and schools have swung into action.

Yesterday Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd addressed a group of students at Toolooa High School to encourage and inspire them to learn more about potential future careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

"Australia needs more researchers," he said.

"People with the training or aptitude who can assess an idea or invention or compare it to work others have done to see if it's viable."

Mr O'Dowd added that the emerging field of cyber security was also an area worth looking at.

"There is a shortage of experts in this area right now and anyone following that pathway will have a job for sure," he said.

Toolooa High School deputy principal Bryan Townsend said today's school students were at the forefront of amazing changes.

"It's an exciting time," he said.

"We're getting our kids ready for the world today and tomorrow.

"Particularly as the world changes and becomes more reliant on technology."

Mr Townsend added that creativity and design were key.

"We need them to think of out-of-the-box ideas then design, test, improve and refine them," he said.

ken o'dowd stem program stem subjects toolooa state high school
