Toolooa student shines as STEM ambassador

TOOLOOA State High School student Khushi Patel has been selected as a 2019 STEM Girl Power ambassador.

After being encouraged by her teacher to participate in the 2019 Girl Power STEM Camp in Brisbane, Miss Patel was the only student in the Gladstone region selected to attend.

Miss Patel said the STEM camp taught her the importance of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in our everyday lives.

"Everybody was so friendly,” she said.

"It's really nice to have people who know what you want to do in life and they support you and help you and push you forward.

"It was amazing, it was just so much fun.”

The 2019 Girl Power STEM Camp gave students the opportunity to meet people in the field, participate in discussions and learn about the ecosystem.

Reflecting back on the experience, Miss Patel said she is really thankful that her participation in the STEM camp and other opportunities she has previously been offered have all forced her out of her comfort zone.

Miss Patel said one day she hopes to possibly study medicine.

Until then, Miss Patel will be involved in fortnightly conferences with other students in the broader region to exchange ideas on how to better promote STEM in their community.

Acting Head of Junior and Secondary Mrs Ashton Shonhan said she is incredibly impressed by Miss Patel's willingness to take on opportunities even when it requires her to step out of her comfort zone.

"Khushi takes every opportunity with both hands... it's incredible,” she said.

"She is so committed and so broadly talented.

"It is opening so many doors for her.”