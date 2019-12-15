Toolooa student scores top marks

HIGH SCORE: Kynan Elliott (right) scored an OP1. Pictured with Jess Ellis at Toolooa State High School formal.

TWELVE years of hard work has paid off for a Toolooa State High School student who received an OP1 in the final year of the scoring system.

Kynan Elliott juggled subjects including maths C and chemistry along with charity work, school leadership and his main passion, navy cadets.

Kynan was offered a position as a maritime warfare officer with the Australian Defence Force Academy earlier this year.

He plans to study a Bachelor of Computing and Cyber Security at UNSW Canberra through the ADFA in 2021.

“That sort of pathway has a lot of jobs all throughout the world,” Kynan said.

“It would be an easy job to go into even if I didn’t end up going into the navy.”

Training starts at the ADFA in January but in the meantime Kynan will enjoy a holiday with his family in Singapore and the Maldives.

Kynan was one of more than 18,000 Year 12 students who received their results on Saturday.

There were 535 OP1s received across Queensland while more than 15,000 received an OP15 or higher.

From 2020 students will now receive an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank.

Education Minister Grace Grace congratulated the cohort and welcomed the change to the new system.

“It’s exciting, we’re starting the new ATAR and the QCAA have done an amazing job, not only preparing teachers and school leaders, but students and parents and all of those involved in the new ATAR systems for next year,” she said.

