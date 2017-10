STUDENTS of Toolooa State High School will have to find something else to do as the school has announced it will be closed for the day.

The school posted on its Facebook page that due to "serious water main issues" it would be closed for the rest of the day.

The post read: "We apologise for the inconvenience this causes, however the health and safety of our students is priority. School is expected to open tomorrow, Thursday 26th October 2017."