BREAKING: Toolooa State High postpones ANZAC events after fire

Andrew Thorpe
| 24th Apr 2017 11:40 AM
DELAYED: Toolooa State High School will attempt to organise alternative ANZAC events for its students.
ANZAC Day events at Toolooa State High School have been postponed after a fan caught fire in a school hall.

The fire was extinguished using fire extinguishers and emergency services did not need to be called.

School staff said they were pleased with how calmly the students had conducted themselves during the fire.

Unrelated plumbing issues were also a concern, causing water to some of the school's toilets to be shut off.

The Observer understands a morning tea will still be held with visiting dignitaries Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, former MP Liz Cunningham, and RSL President Russell Tidd.

The school is thought to be looking into the possibility of holding a delayed event for the benefit of students.

Toolooa State High School has been contacted for comment.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  anzac day gladstone toolooa state high school

