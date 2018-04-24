Toolooa St motel put on the market by receivers

FOR SALE: Toolooa Gardens Motel is in the hands of receivers.

A MOTEL that once homed fly-in-fly-out workers and celebrities including Jimmy Barnes is on the market for the second time in two years.

Now in the hands of receivers FTI Consulting, Toolooa Gardens Motel is for sale by expressions of interest.

The currently closed south Gladstone motel features 16 rooms and three villas.

In 2016 the motel was on the market after grandmother Mary Moore announced she would sell to devote more time to family.

At the time The Observer reported the motel had guests from all walks of life, including Jimmy Barnes, Dick Smith, Ian Moss and Mal Meninga.

Ms Moore and her late husband purchased it when it was a caravan park in 2002 and rebuilt it into the motel.

Its potential sale is almost 12 months after the nearby Gladstone Motel sold at auction.

A Greek family man who entered the hotel industry to spend more time with his children purchased the 20-room Toolooa St motel for $500,000.

The purchase price was more than a quarter of the $2.3 million Buslink bought it for in 2011 to home workers during Gladstone's boom.

Meanwhile in December 2016 the Mawarra Hotel sold for $880,000.

For more information phone Knight Frank's Ron English on 0412 642 928.