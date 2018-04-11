Toolooa man injured in dog attack while protecting his pooch

BRAVE PAIR: Graham Myles with Digit. Both are recovering from a dog attack at Toolooa on Sunday morning.

IT WAS a double dose of dog-gone bad luck for Graham Myles on Sunday morning.

Graham was walking his son's dog Digit, a Pomeranian-Chihuaha cross, in Toolooa when the pair were attacked by another dog from a nearby yard.

He said the dog - which he believed to be a Staffordshire Terrier - jumped over a "six-foot fence" to get at Digit.

"I saw the dog jump over the fence and come towards me... next thing he was up on me, trying to get into him," Graham told The Observer.

"So I picked Digit up and he ended up knocking me arse-over-head and I ended up skinning me knees. I was down on the driveway trying to protect him."

The attacking dog soon turned his attention to Graham, biting into his hands and causing severe injuries.

"To me it felt like half an hour, but I suppose (it was only) a couple of minutes," Graham said.

"The dog wouldn't stop attacking me, I was yelling out because it had really latched onto me.

"(That's when) Dave heard me and he helped me."

Still on the ground, Graham had managed to crawl to the front yard of his next door neighbour Dave Bendall, who dashed in to help.

"I was hitting it and it didn't make a bit of difference, so I grabbed some rolled-up junk mail and belted into it but that didn't do anything either," Dave said.

The two men were eventually able to detach the dog with the help of another neighbour - but not before the attacking dog broke free again and attacked Graham on his own doorstep.

One of the dog's teeth dislocated Graham's thumb and the fingers on his left hand were badly bitten.

Digit now has stitches on his side and his legs, and remains traumatised since the attack.

"He was off his food and water for a couple of days so I've had to take him back to the vets and get him put on a drip," Graham said.

In another blow for Graham, he is currently unable to return to a job he just started at Moranbah.

"I've been chasing work for a while, because there's not much around Gladstone at the moment," he said.

"I just did the first week... the problem is it might only be about 12 weeks before the project's finished."

Graham said a Gladstone Regional Council spokesperson has contacted him and he says there is a good chance the dog that attacked him will be re-classified as a dangerous dog.

"If it is, then the owners will have to pay for a proper fence and regular council inspections in future," Graham said.

"Or they may decide to put the dog down."

In spite of his and Digit's injuries Graham still reckons he's lucky.

"I'm just really glad it was me that got attacked and not one of my grandkids or one of the children in the neighbourhood," he said.

The Observer understands the dog's owner has paid for Graham's vet and medical bills.