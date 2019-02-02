Toolooa Estate's road to nowhere is falling apart

POTHOLES APLENTY: Gladstone resident Rob Melvin says he is struggling to get anybody to fix the access road beside his house .

DALRYMPLE Dr resident Rob Melvin has seen 17 car crashes on the street but it's a small, deteriorating and pothole-ridden section of road that has him seeing red.

Mr Melvin's driveway is set off a small slab of bitumen off Dalrymple Dr.

But in his 13 years living in the Toolooa home he has watched the 20m-long road continue to deteriorate.

Mr Melvin has approached Gladstone Regional Council and the State Government to request the small section of the road be resurfaced.

"The bitumen has been lifting off this section of road since I moved in," he said.

"I've been onto council for years to get it fixed but they say they don't own it.

"They told me the State Government owns it and the State Government said it was council's road."

But the Department of Transport and Main Roads told The Observer they were not responsible for maintaining the road either.

Mr Melvin hoped the council would include the section while they completed roadworks recently within the area.

But it was not repaired.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the road did not belong to the council.

"Council didn't undertake resurfacing works to this area as it does not belong to council," he said.

"The area is not located within the council-maintained road reserve.

"Council does not have any current plans to undertake maintenance to this area, any repairs would need to be undertaken by the owners of this land."

Gladstone resident Rob Melvin says he is struggling to get anybody to fix the access road beside his house which is full of potholes. Matt Taylor GLA010219ROAD

Mr Melvin said the area was a popular place for motorists to do u-turns.

"But the turning cars only make the potholes bigger and spread the rocks around," he said.

"I backfill them myself but I'm too old to be fixing this road and dealing with bureaucracy.

"If nobody wants to take responsibility, I might claim the area under squatter's rights and fix it properly."