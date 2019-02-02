Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POTHOLES APLENTY: Gladstone resident Rob Melvin says he is struggling to get anybody to fix the access road beside his house .
POTHOLES APLENTY: Gladstone resident Rob Melvin says he is struggling to get anybody to fix the access road beside his house . Matt Taylor GLA010219ROAD
News

Toolooa Estate's road to nowhere is falling apart

Gregory Bray
by
2nd Feb 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DALRYMPLE Dr resident Rob Melvin has seen 17 car crashes on the street but it's a small, deteriorating and pothole-ridden section of road that has him seeing red.

Mr Melvin's driveway is set off a small slab of bitumen off Dalrymple Dr.

But in his 13 years living in the Toolooa home he has watched the 20m-long road continue to deteriorate.

Mr Melvin has approached Gladstone Regional Council and the State Government to request the small section of the road be resurfaced.

"The bitumen has been lifting off this section of road since I moved in," he said.

"I've been onto council for years to get it fixed but they say they don't own it.

"They told me the State Government owns it and the State Government said it was council's road."

But the Department of Transport and Main Roads told The Observer they were not responsible for maintaining the road either.

Mr Melvin hoped the council would include the section while they completed roadworks recently within the area.

But it was not repaired.

 

SLIPPERY SLOPE: Toolooa Estate resident Rob Melvin stand on the corner of Dalrymple Drive which he says has been the site of numerous accidents.
SLIPPERY SLOPE: Toolooa Estate resident Rob Melvin stand on the corner of Dalrymple Drive which he says has been the site of numerous accidents. Greg Bray

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the road did not belong to the council.

"Council didn't undertake resurfacing works to this area as it does not belong to council," he said.

"The area is not located within the council-maintained road reserve.

"Council does not have any current plans to undertake maintenance to this area, any repairs would need to be undertaken by the owners of this land."

 

Gladstone resident Rob Melvin says he is struggling to get anybody to fix the access road beside his house which is full of potholes.
Gladstone resident Rob Melvin says he is struggling to get anybody to fix the access road beside his house which is full of potholes. Matt Taylor GLA010219ROAD

Mr Melvin said the area was a popular place for motorists to do u-turns.

"But the turning cars only make the potholes bigger and spread the rocks around," he said.

"I backfill them myself but I'm too old to be fixing this road and dealing with bureaucracy.

"If nobody wants to take responsibility, I might claim the area under squatter's rights and fix it properly."

More Stories

department of transport and main roads gladstone regional council roadworks toolooa estate
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Criminal' family history on show at lawyers office

    premium_icon 'Criminal' family history on show at lawyers office

    News It' rare for a lawyer to boast of his family's criminal connections but Tony Goodwin is quite proud of his convict ancestry.

    Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

    premium_icon Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

    News SIMS Metal Collection and Council are helping provide the service.

    Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

    premium_icon Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

    News The Tannum Sands fire is contained and being monitored by two crews.

    Local business sparkles with hand made ethical eyeshadows

    premium_icon Local business sparkles with hand made ethical eyeshadows

    News She plans to also release a range of highlighters and lipsticks.