Too soon to free man who had 180,000 child sex images

The Supreme Court judge wants two doctors to give evidence in person.

WHEN he faced sentencing after storing 180,000 child exploitation images, the court was told he was no threat to society.

Less than four years later, Rockhampton man Nathan Daniel Green was back in the dock.

And that time, he faced charges not only for abuse images, but of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

Now, a judge must figure out whether 33-year-old Green should be freed again.

In Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, Justice Martin Burns said he wanted two doctors to examine Green and prepare reports and "give evidence to the court in person" before the court could decide.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders due to be released can be placed on supervision orders, released on parole with supervision, or kept in continued detention.

In November 2011, Rockhampton District Court heard Green accessed and paid to view 10 child sex abuse websites.

At that hearing, prosecutor Dearne Galbraith said Green's actions were not spontaneous - Green kept 99% of content he accessed.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said Green had a psychology assessment a year earlier, and sought counselling afterwards.

The psychologist's report found Green, at the time of apprehension, "was well on the way to paraphilia, namely pedophilia," the Morning Bulletin reported at the time.

But the report insisted Green had not yet entered that stage and was no threat to society.

Judge Grant Britton sentenced Green to two years, nine months, to be released after nine months.

Most of the material Green had at that stage featured victims under the age of 12.

Two years later, police were at Green's home.

Green had been using his mother's computer to download tens of thousands of child sexual abuse images.

In March 2015, Green pleaded guilty to five charges in Gladstone District Court, including possession of child exploitation material and indecent treatment of a child under 12.

At that hearing, defence lawyer Jordan Ahlstrand said his client's re-offending demanded a lengthy period of supervision.

Judge Michael Burnett jailed Green for four years.

The next hearing for Green will be on November 27.

-NewsRegional