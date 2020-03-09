‘Too long’: Pressure mounts on struggling Seibold

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has warned it has been "too long" between premierships for the Broncos as high-level pressure builds on coach Anthony Seibold to break the club's title drought.

The Broncos' most powerful figures, including CEO Paul White, have laid bare their expectations of Brisbane's 2020 squad ahead of Friday night's season-opening derby blockbuster against the Cowboys in Townsville.

Morris rarely speaks publicly but in a private address to shareholders in Brisbane's latest annual report, obtained by The Courier-Mail, the Broncos chairman lashed the club's disastrous finals collapse last season.

The dismal 58-0 loss to Parramatta, the worst in Broncos history, extended Brisbane's premiership drought to a club-record 14 years, prompting Seibold to undertake a forensic review of the football department.

Morris is backing Seibold to turn around Brisbane's fortunes this season, but the Broncos chairman delivered a no-nonsense appraisal of the club's failure to win a title since 2006.

"Our last game of the year (in 2019) was unsatisfactory on every level," Morris told Broncos shareholders in his chairman's report.

"We have made significant changes to the team and we are seeing significant improvement.

"It has been too long since we have won a premiership."

Broncos Chairman Karl Morris has opened up on his worries about the Broncos. Picture: AAP

Seibold on Sunday hit back at critics of the longest premiership drought in Broncos history, saying his current players should not carry the "burden" of the inability of past squads to win a crown.

But Brisbane's financial report rams home why they must challenge for the NRL trophy this season.

The Broncos amassed $51.9 million in revenue and posted a before-tax profit of $3.3m, affording them more resources than any other club in the league.

Retiring veteran Darius Boyd, who has played 14 years of NRL, says Seibold has put the Broncos through one of the most punishing pre-seasons he has experienced.

Seibold has some support from the playing group. Picture: AAP

Chairman Morris hopes to see immediate results, starting against the Cowboys in their NRL season opener at the shiny new $250 million North Queensland Stadium.

"It is encouraging to see the progress made by our coach Anthony Seibold," said Morris, the superannuation mogul rated Queensland's sixth-most powerful person.

"We are very confident in his approach to form an environment for the on-field success of our club.

"His coaching staff and our players have positively responded and our club is ready for a strong performance on the field in 2020."

Broncos CEO Paul White wants some big improvement on a disappointing 2019. Picture: Peter Wallis

Broncos boss White echoed the sentiments of Morris, saying he expected Seibold to deliver a top-four finish this season.

"We didn't finish the season well and we make no excuses," he told shareholders.

"We have learnt from the experience and have taken steps to improve.

"We aim for a top-four finish and that will drive us into our 33rd season.

"Our players know exactly where they stand and what is expected of them.

"Anthony has brought to this club a new approach to the way we want to play."