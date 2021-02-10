‘Too drunk for custody’: Woman’s drink driving shame

A woman whose own defence solicitor acknowledged her "astronomical" drink drive reading has told a court she was deeply ashamed of her behaviour, after crashing into a van.

With multiple bottles of wine behind her, according to a police prosecutor, Lisa Jane Delaney, 35, on October 1 crashed into a van on her street.

Tests would confirm she had a blood-alcohol reading of 0.322 per cent - nearly six-and-a-half times the legal limit - some time after the crash.

The Alexandra Hills woman yesterday pleaded guilty to one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol when she appeared at Cleveland Magistrates Court.

The court heard Delaney had, according to a witness, drunk wine "all day long" and tried to hide her damaged vehicle after the crash at around 4pm.

When police arrived at her home some 30 minutes later, they uncovered multiple bottles of wine, while the defendant "showed all the signs of intoxication".

Lisa Delaney leaves Cleveland Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to high-range drink driving. Picture: Marcel Baum

"Too drunk for custody", she was transferred to hospital.

A police prosecutor said the community had done everything it could to assist the woman who has an admitted problem with alcohol abuse.

"She is putting the community at risk with a significant drink driving," the prosecutor said.

Defence solicitor Rhys Foster spoke plainly when addressing his client's "astronomical" drink drive but noted she had otherwise "minimal traffic history".

Mr Foster said Delaney had relapsed the night before the incident, had since entered into a $1,500 payment plan with the affected vehicle's owner and had completed the Queensland Traffic Offenders Program (QTOP).

The court heard she got behind the wheel on the day of the offence when she was asked to move her vehicle, and had since sought counselling for her alcohol abuse.

"I am so ashamed of my behaviour on that day," Delaney told the court.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta acknowledged the woman's comprehensive efforts at seeking help and urged her to identify her triggers for relapse.

Delaney was sentenced to two years' probation and, having been without a licence for four months, disqualified for a further six months.

A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as 'Too drunk for custody': Woman's 'astronomical' drink driving shame