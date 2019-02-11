Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tony Mokbel stabbed in prison

11th Feb 2019 4:30 PM

A man has been stabbed at the high security Barwon prison in Lara, near Geelong.

It's believed the stabbing victim is convicted drug lord Tony Mokbel, though police have not confirmed the man's identity.

The man was reportedly stabbed in the upper body and he was left bleeding from the mouth. He was taken by air ambulance from the prison in a serious condition at around 3.45pm on Monday afternoon.

The man being worked on by paramedics at Barwon prison Lara after being stabbed sometime today. Picture: Seven News
The man being worked on by paramedics at Barwon prison Lara after being stabbed sometime today. Picture: Seven News

In 2012, Mokbel was sentenced to 30 years behind bars with a minimum term of 22 years.

Earlier, in 2006, Mokbel had fled Australia while on trial for cocaine importation charges. He was found in Greece wearing an unconvincing disguise and dragged back to Melbourne.

Just last week the Herald Sun reported that Mokbel had become a "feared voice" inside Barwon prison and a jail enforcer.

The paper reported that he had disrupted a prison standover scheme which had targeted younger prisoners.

 

More to come …

 

Tony Mokbel arriving at court in 2012.
Tony Mokbel arriving at court in 2012.

More Stories

brawl geelong prison stabbed tony mokbel

Top Stories

    Gladstone sex offender fails to report child at home

    premium_icon Gladstone sex offender fails to report child at home

    News IT didn't occur to a Gladstone man convicted of child sex offences he would have to report a child staying at his home, a court has heard.

    • 11th Feb 2019 3:18 PM
    UPDATE: Young driver remains in hospital after crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Young driver remains in hospital after crash

    News Reports came in about 2pm Saturday of the serious crash.

    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    VIDEO: Mount Larcom residents caught in surprise hailstorm

    premium_icon VIDEO: Mount Larcom residents caught in surprise hailstorm

    Weather 'It was a really strong storm for a short period of time.'